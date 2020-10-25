‘The Voice’ Teams So Far: Season 19 Week One Teams & Recap

The season premiere of The Voice showed off the beginning of the formation of each coach’s team for the season. Going into week two of blind auditions, each team has four or more contestants.

The main takeaway from the first two episodes of season 19 of The Voice was that coaches Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are aiming to beat Blake Shelton at any cost necessary, especially after a behind-the-scenes shot of him wearing a royal robe and a crown and giving himself the title “king of The Voice.”

“I think it’s time after 19 seasons of The Voice to own it,” Blake said after walking in backstage while wearing his regal outfit. Then, he dubbed himself the king.

Here’s the makeup of The Voice teams so far:

Team Kelly

Madeline Consoer, a 24-year-old from Eagle River, Wisconsin, made her way onto Team Kelly after her blind audition singing “Girl” by Maren Morris. Kelly was impressed by the pop-rock potential she thought Madeline had, so much so that she used her Block button to make sure Blake couldn’t steal the contestant from her.

Ryan Gallagher, the 31-year-old opera singer from Ada, Michigan, chose team Kelly after she and Blake were the only two coaches to turn around. Blake didn’t actually want Ryan on his team, though, and only turned around to mess with Kelly since she’s usually the only one who turns her chair for opera singers.

Joseph Soul is a 34-year-old singer from Hana, Hawaii, who sang “Is This Love” by Bob Marley for his audition. Kelly and Blake both turned around for him, but he decided to go with Team Kelly after a lengthy pitch from both coaches.

Eli Zamora sang “Ya Lo Sé Que Tú Te Vas” by Juan Gabriel for his audition, and since Kelly had been saying she was waiting for something different or new on her team, she turned for this singer. She was the only one who turned around, so he was forced onto Team Kelly, though it might be a good fit for him.

Marisa Corvo is a 33-year-old from Staten Island, New York. She tacked “Perfect” by Pink for her audition, and she bonded with Blake and Gwen when talking about pasta sauce. Her voice fit the pop genre perfectly, and she ended up going with Team Kelly.

Team Blake

Aaron Scott, the 36-year-old singer from Tomah, Wisconsin, sang “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” by Fuel for his audition, and he caught the attention of both Blake and John Legend. While Legend turned more quickly, Blake kept singing the song back to Aaron and said he thought he’d make a great rock singer. Aaron couldn’t resist and decided to choose Team Blake over Team Legend.

Taryn Papa, a 30-year-old singer from Nashville, Tennessee, made her way onto Team Blake after singing “Anyway” by Martina McBride for her blind audition. She has quite the country voice, and when Blake told her he thought she was perfect for filling a need for a new female country singer, she couldn’t go with another team.

Ian Flanigan performed “Colder Weather” by the Zac Brown Band for his blind audition. The 30-year-old from Saugerties, New York had an amazingly deep voice, but Blake was the only one who turned his chair.

Jim Ranger, a 38-year-old from Bakersfield, California, performed “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban for his blind audition. John Legend turned around immediately, followed by Gwen and then later by Blake. It’s not surprising this country singer chose Team Blake in the end.

Team Legend

Cami Clune, a 20-year-old from Buffalo, New York, sang “Skinny Love” by Bon Iver for her blind audition, earning a four-chair turn from the coaches. Kelly wasted a block on Blake here, and Cami decided to go with Team Legend after the coaches fought it out.

Sid Kingsley, the 37-year-old singer from Richmond, Virginia, sand “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” by Bob Dylan for his The Voice audition. Gwen, John, and Blake all turn their chairs for him, but Sid was obviously more enamored with John, as he chose to go with Team Legend.

Tamara Jade was the first audition of the season, and she sang “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo

John Holiday sang “Misty” by Johnny Mathis for his blind audition and ultimately had both John, Kelly and Gwen turn around. The problem for Kelly here was that she was blocked by John, and that ended up meaning a lot to John Holiday, since he decided to go with Team Legend.

Team Gwen

Chloe Hogan sang “What the World Needs Now is Love” by Jackie DeShannon for her audition. The 20-year-old from Orlando, Florida only got one chair turn, so she was put on Team Gwen automatically. Chloe noted that she’s a huge fan of Gwen Stefani, so she was more than happy to go with her team.

Liam St. John, a 29-year-old singer from Spokane, Washington, performed “Sex & Candy” by Marcy Playground for his blind audition. He ended up with both Gwen and Blake turning their chairs for him, but he ultimately decided to go with Team Gwen.

Lauren Frihauf is a 16-year-old from Byers, Colorado, and she sang “Come to My Window” by Melissa Etheridge for her blind audition. The coaches were stunned that she was so young when they turned around. She had the choice between John and Gwen, and she ultimately decided that she wanted to go with Team Gwen.

Payge Turner performed “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd for her blind audition, and it was the real first blind audition for the season. Coaches Gwen and Blake were the only two that turned around. Because her vibe was more “alt-indie-soul-rock,” she decided to go with Team Gwen over Blake.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. central on NBC.

READ NEXT: Gwen Stefani Addresses Rumors She Called Off Wedding to Blake Shelton