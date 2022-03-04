‘The Voice’ Winner to Compete on ‘American Song Contest’

Jordan Smith, who was the winner of “The Voice” season 9, will be competing on NBC’s new songwriting competition show “American Song Contest.” The show is co-hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.
Smith was a member of Adam Levine’s team during his time on “The Voice,” and he’ll be representing Kentucky in the upcoming competition. The singer may have a leg up on the competition since he has navigated a competition relying on fan votes before.
Smith announced his involvement on Instagram.
“Well here we go again!” he wrote. “This guy’s gonna be BACK on your TV again… and this time I get the honor of representing my beautiful home state of KENTUCKY!”
The winning act will ultimately be determined by a mix of votes from fans and a “jury of music industry professionals.” The winning song earns the title of Best Original Song, according to WiWi Blogs.
The show is set to premiere on Monday, March 21, and it will continue for six weeks.
The Show Partnered With Atlantic Records
According to Variety, “American Song Contest” has officially partnered with Atlantic Records to put out the music from the show.
Each Monday night that the show airs, starting on Monday, March 21, 2022, Atlantic will put out the original songs from that episode.
“Atlantic Records is thrilled to partner with NBC and all the artists competing on ‘American Song Contest,’” said Atlantic’s president west coast, Kevin Weaver, per Variety. “As an innovative music label, we are always looking for new ways to discover and showcase talent, and ‘American Song Contest’ is the perfect stage for America to see the best of the best from each state and territory. We are honored to be working with NBC, all of the incredibly talented artists, and the entire American Song Contest team.”
Overall, there will be 56 original songs produced by the label and show.
The Lineup Include Stars & Unknown Artists
Here are all the artists set to compete on “American Song Contest:”
- Alabama: Ni/Co
- Alaska: Jewel
- American Samoa: Tenelle
- Arizona: Las Marias
- Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb
- California: Sweet Taboo
- Colorado: Riker Lynch
- Connecticut: Michael Bolton
- Delaware: Nitro Nitra
- Florida: Ale Zabala
- Georgia: Stela Cole
- Guam: Jason J
- Hawaii: Bronson Kane’Opio Varde
- Idaho: Andrew Sheppard
- Illinois: Justin Jesso
- Indiana: UG skywalkin
- Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley
- Kansas: Broderick Jones
- Kentucky: Jordan Smith
- Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz
- Maine: King Kyote
- Maryland: Sisqo
- Massachusetts: Jared Lee
- Michigan: Ada LeAnn
- Minnesota: Yam Haus
- Mississippi: Keyone Starr
- Missouri: Brett Seper
- Montana: Jonah Prill
- Nebraska: Jocelyn Anderson
- Nevada: The Crystal Method
- New Hampshire: MARi
- New Jersey: Brooke Alexx
- New Mexico: Khalisol
- New York: Enisa
- North Carolina: John Morgan
- North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks
- Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu
- Ohio: Macy Gray
- Oklahoma: AleXa
- Oregon: courtship
- Pennsylvania: Bri Steves
- Puerto Rico: Christian Pagan
- Rhode Island: Hueston
- South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti
- South Dakota: Judd Hoos
- Tennessee: Tyler Braden
- Texas: Grant Knoche
- U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock
- Utah: Savannah Keyes
- Vermont: Josh Panda
- Virginia: Almira Zaky
- Washington: Allen Stone
- Washington, D.C.: Neither
- West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham
- Wisconsin: Jake’O
- Wyoming: Ryan Charles
“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, it likely would in mid-September.
