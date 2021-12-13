How to Vote for ‘The Voice’ Winner

Tonight, the two-night finale of “The Voice” kicks off on NBC and there are some star-studded performances in store. Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Walker Hayes, Keke Palmer, and Tori Kelly are scheduled to take to the stage on Tuesday, December 14, from 9-11 p.m. eastern and pacific time. Jennifer Lopez will also perform her song, “On My Way (Marry Me)” from her upcoming rom-com, “Marry Me,” during Tuesday’s live finale.

Other A-listers include Matthew McConaughey and Nick Kroll, who will introduce Palmer and Kelly.

The remaining contestants are Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham, and Jershika Maple. These singers will perform on Monday, December 13, 2021, in the hopes of winning this season.

How can you vote for your favorite contestant?

Here’s what you need to know:

How to Vote on ‘The Voice’?

Fans of “The Voice” can either download The Voice Official App or click on this link to vote. In order to use the official website link, viewers must create an NBC account.

Each method of voting allows up to ten votes and users must be thirteen years or older.

Make sure you're all ready to vote tonight! 🗳🙌 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/De669w1dVz — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 8, 2021

The voting period will open at 8 p.m. eastern time and continue through Tuesday at 7 a.m. eastern time.

Voters must be 13+ and a resident of the United States or Puerto Rico.

It’s worth noting that users can also subscribe to push notifications on “The Voice” app when the vote becomes open and before closing. Additionally, the app allows you to tweet at your favorite coaches and team members.

Tonight, the top five competitors will perform alongside their coaches: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. Ariana Grande was also a coach this season but does not have a singer in the finals.

Who Will Win ‘The Voice’?

According to Gold Derby predictions, Girl Named Tom is the top choice to win, with 1/2 odds. Wendy Moten follows, with Hailey Mia in third place.

According to their website, Girl Named Tom consists of three small-town siblings who “seek to create harmony in a society divided.”

The band was formed in 2019 and features Bekah Grace and her two brothers. The website reveals that during their first year together, the trio drove their minivan across the country and played 67 shows.

Why Girl Named Tom? When they were little, Joshua called Bekah “Thomas.” Clearly, the name stuck.

Similar to Gold Derby, Parade predicts that either Moten or Girl Named Tom will take home the trophy this season. The outlet wrote, “… ‘The Voice’ is a show that tends to reward the young, and that could work against Wendy in the end.”

The outlet added, “In the last two weeks, Girl Named Tom has exhibited newfound confidence in their performances, which could take them all the way. If they did win, they would make The Voice history as the first group to win the competition.”

The Season 21 finale airs Monday, December 13, at 8 p.m. eastern and pacific times, and Tuesday, December 14, at 9 p.m. eastern and pacific times.