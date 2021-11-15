‘The Voice’: Season 21 Lives Feature 2 Major Differences From Earlier Seasons

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” is heating up, and fans may be interested to know that it will feature a completely different elimination schedule as well as different theme nights for the rest of the season than viewers have seen in previous iterations of the show.

Of course, one other difference is the coaching panel. Season 21 features Ariana Grande where Nick Jonas and Gwen Stefani sat in recent seasons. She joins long-time coach Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. One thing that hasn’t changed in the past 20 seasons of the show is the presence of host Carson Daly.

There were a few changes to the pre-recorded portions of the show, including the way the coaches were able to choose a comeback artist as well as not having a save in the knockout round, but the live shows will feature even more changes.

Read on to learn about how this season will differ from the others.

‘The Voice’ Season 21 Will Feature Theme Nights

“The Voice” season 21 is set to feature different theme nights throughout the remainder of the season.

At the time of writing, on November 15, 2021, we know that the show will feature a “Dedication Night” where each artist chooses a song and someone to dedicate it to, a night where fans select songs for their favorite artists, and one theme night where songs outside of each artist’s preferred musical genre are selected.

The coaches also won’t each lose an artist each episode, as the season will go on longer than previous ones did.

‘The Voice’ Season 21 Has a Longer Schedule Than Season 20

“The Voice” season 21 features over a month of live shows.

Here’s what the schedule looks like, according to MJsBigBlog:

Monday, November 15: Top 13 Performances – Dedication Week

Tuesday, November 16: Toop 13 Elimination – Two artists leave the show

Monday, November 22: Top 11 Perform – Songs Selected by Fans

Tuesday, November 23: Top 11 Eliminations – One elimination

Monday, November 29: Top 10 Performances – Songs outside of artists’ preferred genre

Tuesday, November 30: TBA

Monday, December 6: TBA

Tuesday, December 7: TBA

Monday, December 13: TBA

Tuesday, December 14: Finale

Which Artists Remain On ‘The Voice’?

Going into the Top 13 performances, each coach has at least three artists remaining on their team. Team Kelly, however, still has four artists because Hailey Mia, the 14-year-old singer, won the Wildcard Instant Save during the first night of the competition.

Team Blake

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

Lana Scott

Team Ariana

Jim and Sasha Allen

Holly Forbes

Ryleigh Plank

Team Legend

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Shadale

Team Kelly

Jeremy Rosado

Girl Named Tom

Gymani

Hailey Mia

With the differences in schedules and not knowing the way that eliminations will work yet, it’s impossible to predict an individual winner or even a team that might pull away with the title. Team Blake is looking very strong at this point in the competition, however, so it’s possible the self-proclaimed “king” of the show will win once again.

Follow the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Coach to Host Holiday Special