This ‘The Voice’ Champion Is Expecting Their Fifth Child

Season 7 of The Voice saw Craig Wayne Boyd take home the championship and the title. Boyd is now expecting his fifth child, according to People.

This will be the fourth child for Boyd and his wife Taylor and his fifth child; Boyd’s first child is Jaxon Wayne, 8, and the couple shares Dakota Lynn, 5, Grayson Scott, 3, and Boston James, 1.

“Our 5-year-old daughter had been praying for another baby all quarantine long, and her prayers were answered,” Boyd told the outlet.

The Couple Are Calling Their Fifth Baby Their ‘Grand Finale’

Taylor told People that their fifth child will be their last.

“This has been one of the biggest surprises and hardest secrets to keep,” she told the outlet. “I’ve noticed more and more #yallers mentioning baby No. 5 on socials lately – it’s like they had a sixth sense! It’s going to be a crazy ride, but we are so excited for the grand finale… and this will be the grand finale!”

Taylor also shared the photos and article on Instagram, writing, “God knew exactly what he was doing when he surprised us with baby number five. To say we were shocked is an understatement but now I’m seeing that the timing couldn’t have been any more perfect and we are just so excited.”

She added, “Any guesses on gender and due date?”

Boyd Won ‘The Voice’ Season 7

Boyd took home the title of The Voice after the show’s seventh season, and he now performs with The Voice alum Adam Wakefield and American Idol alum Casey James in their country band Texas Hill.

Boyd writes on Instagram that he is a “Part time Singer” and “Full time Dad.” Taylor, for her part, loves being married to a musician.

“Probably the coolest part about being married to a musician is when our kids realize it,” she wrote on Instagram in January 2021. “Dakota now refers to Daddy as Craig Wayne Boyd to strangers and Gray wants to be a singer like him. They haven’t seen him on big stages or TV in a bit but they hear new recordings in the late night hours.”

She added, “They see @cwbyall sing the Anthem at the BMX track and their pride for their person makes my heart full. Cheers to all the musicians going through it right now. You are a hero to not only the littles, but the wives, the girlfriends, the family members and the fans that are staying strong and counting down the days until we can see you live and in person again. Myself included.”

Boyd previously performed at the Grand Ole Opry and went on a 65-city tour after his Voice win. He has released three studio albums, the most recent called Top Shelf, which was released under Copperline Music Group in 2017.

He parted ways with his original recording company, and Blake Shelton, who was his coach on The Voice, backed him up, according to Country Rebel.

“I don’t blame Craig,” Shelton reportedly said on the Red Carpet. “I mean, the record deal that happens after this show has just not been good. There’s no way around it, you know? Adam has spoke about it. It’s just – I don’t know what we can do about it as coaches, but it’s a fact. They’re not being handled the way they should be handled and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out, you know?”

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champion Explains How Their Late Father Inspired Their Baby’s Nickname