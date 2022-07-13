TikTok Places Strong Warning on Blake Shelton’s Video

Social media site TikTok has placed a strongly worded warning on “The Voice” Blake Shelton’s most recent upload to the site.

In the video, Shelton showed off some behind-the-scenes frames from his video for the song “Come Back as a Country Boy.” Before viewing the video, however, fans have to say they’re okay with the content.

“Sensitive content,” the warning reads. “Some people may find this video to be disturbing.”

Then, viewers are given the choice to skip the video or watch it anyway.

Shelton’s Video Featured Behind-the-Scenes Content

Shelton’s video featured behind-the-scenes content from his music video, including how the video was edited to make it look like he was on fire, pushing down a tree, and more.

“Still one of our favorite videos… What’s your favorite part?” the caption on the video reads.

Fans thought it was hilarious that there was a warning on the video.

“I got a warning before watching this????” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Lmao love the sensitivity warning before watching this video…..”

“This video has a warning on it,” one comment reads alongside a laughing emoji.

Others simply questioned why there was a sensitivity warning on the video at all.

Kelly Clarkson Threw Shade Shelton’s Way

Shelton is returning to “The Voice” for season 22 while Kelly Clarkson, who has been on the show for nearly a decade, is not. That doesn’t mean the talk-show host has forgotten about the country music star, however.

Clarkson was going through the more than 1,000 guests who she welcomed to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and celebrating season 3’s 180 episodes, 169 Kellyokes and nine Daytime Emmy Awards nominations.

“Season 3 is wrapping up and it’s definitely been one for the books, literally,” she said in the Instagram video.

She also reminisced on the games she played during her time on the show.

“I competed in 28 games and I only won 15 of them,” she said. “This must be the feeling that Blake has on ‘The Voice.’ ‘Cause, you know, I was on for eight seasons and won four, so 50 percent of the time.”

Shelton has been on “The Voice” for 21 seasons, and he’s won a total of eight times. So, his stats are not as good as Clarkson’s, coming in at a 38 percent win rate overall.

Some fans wondered why Clarkson chose to leave “The Voice.”

During a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson seemingly revealed her reason for leaving “The Voice” and explained why it might not be a permanent split.

She was interviewing country music legend Faith Hill when she noted that she’s constantly working.

“You are working your tail off girl,” Hill told Clarkson.

Clarkson replied, “I’m taking the summer off, I am very excited.”

“It’s my first summer off since I was like sixteen,” she said.

With “The Voice” filming in the late summer and early fall, that offers one explanation for why Clarkson may not be returning to the show for the season. It also lends hope to her fans. If the star is just taking one summer off, that means that it’s possible she’ll return for a later season of the show.

The coaches have already started filming the next season of the show, and they threw a joint birthday party for Shelton and host Carson Daly.

