‘The Voice’ Winner Todd Tilghman Drops Emotional New Song

Todd Tilghman won season 18 of NBC’s “The Voice” alongside his coach, Blake Shelton. The singer released his newest song on Friday, February 18, 2022.

The song is titled “Slow Down,” and it’s an emotional song.

“Slow down / Just take your time, live right now / Blink of an eye you’ll be right here / Wishing you could go back to these years / So lean more on the brake and less on the gas / These days won’t come back around / Slow down,” the father of 8 sings in the song.

Tilghman Says the Song is About Kids Growing Up

In a social media post, Tilghman shared what the song was about and who it was made for.

“If your kids are growing up too fast, or if you’re missing someone in Heaven: check out Slow Down. Out at midnight,” Tilghman wrote on Facebook.

Blake Shelton tweeted out the song as well, showing his support for Tilghman.

“My buddy @todd_tilghman just keeps putting out great music!” Shelton tweeted.

Tilghman has eight children. After he and his wife, Brooke Tilghman had three sons, Asher, Eagan and Shep, they decided to adopt to keep their family growing. First, they adopted Judah in 2010 from South Korea. Then, they adopted her biological sister, Olivia.

They went on to have three more children, Louie, Hosea, and Winnie.

“I tell people all the time, adoption is a beautiful thing. It really is. But a lot of people forget: adoption is always born out of loss,” Brooke told People in 2021. “That child has lost so much.”

She added that she does not think parents should keep the adoption secret or “a shameful thing.”

“Make it a positive thing,” she shared. “Make it an open conversation, so when they do have their struggles, because they will, they’re willing to come to you and talk about it.”

Tilghman Says Shelton is Supportive

In a May 2021 interview with Heavy, Tilghman shared that he and Shelton don’t stay in contact as much as they did when the show first wrapped but that Shelton has been supportive of his career.

“You know, I’m not quite as in contact with him as I was just after the show and certainly during the show,” Todd shared. “The contact we have now is, when I release music I’ll reach out to him, and he’ll share the music and all the things.”

He added, however, that, “There’s some other little things, there’s some angles I’m trying to work with Blake right now, so hopefully, those will work out.”

Brooke, Tilghman’s wife, added, “He’s super supportive, and we really appreciate that.”

It’s still possible the two will work together in the future, as ‘Voice’ coaches often work with their contestants long after the show is over, like Kelly Clarkson did when she performed a duet with Jake Hoot.

Tilghman also took some time to appreciate his wife recently. In a February 18, 2022 Instagram post, he wished Brooke a happy birthday.

“When I met you, you were 13. I noticed your eyes the most. I think everyone does. I had no idea you’d spend the rest of your life setting my world on fire in every way (good and bad),” he wrote. “If I could do it all again, we’d have more fun. I’d try to make less mistakes. I’d certainly make leaps sooner, and waste less time pleasing people. If I could do it all again, I’d be a better man.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

