‘The Voice’ 2021 Live Recap: Spoilers on Contestants & Performances 11/29

The top 10 contestants on NBC’s “The Voice” performed songs from outside of their usual genres on the Monday, November 29, 2021 episode of the show in hopes of making it through to the top 9.

With the rules being that no coach has a set number of artists in each round, each contestant has to bring their A-game if they want to make it through to the top 9 of the competition.

Coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend each coached their artists through the performances ahead of the November 29 episode.

Team Ariana’s Holly Forbes: ‘Last Dance’

Team Ariana’s Holly Forbes was the first contestant to perform, and she was set to sing “Last Dance” by Donna Summer. The performance featured a lot of sparkles and accessories as well as beautiful vocals from Holly.

The coaches loved the performance.

“We’re really seeing you do something we haven’t seen you do before, and you do it with such soul, and such composure and such class,” John Legend told her.

Kelly told her that her performance was “fabulous,” “wonderful,” and “different.”

Team Blake’s Wendy Moten: ‘Jolene’

Wendy Moten was set to perform “Jolene” by Dolly Parton for her top 10 performance at the bequest of her coach, Blake Shelton. She shared that last week when she fell down, she actually broke her elbow and sprained her wrist.

The performance was just as powerful as the coaches have come to expect from the seasoned singer.

“Every week, you are just so perfect, so great at everything,” John told her after the performance.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

