‘The Voice’ 2021 Live Recap: Spoilers on Contestants & Performances 12/06

The top 8 contestants on NBC’s “The Voice” performed songs chosen by their coaches on the Monday, December 6, 2021 episode of the show in hopes of making it through to the top 5 and finale.

With the rules being that no coach has a set number of artists in each round, each contestant has to bring their A-game if they want to make it through to the finale of the competition.

Coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend each coached their artists through the performances ahead of the December 6 episode.

The episode started with Carson Daly welcoming coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton. He also explained that there would be duets as well as solo performances from each of the artists.

Team Ariana’s Jim & Sasha Allen: “Mrs. Robinson”

Jim and Sasha Allen chose to sing “Mrs. Robinson” for their solo performance this week. They said that it felt right for them because they are both songwriters and really wanted to show off the storytelling side of their duo.

“We FaceTimed about this for two hours,” Grande shared about the song choice.

The performance was good, filled with sweet moments like Sasha running to get his guitar from Grande.

“Oh my goodness, I loved that so much!” Legend told the father-son duo. He later added, “It felt so comforting and enjoyable to watch. I loved it.”

Team Legend’s Jershika Maple: “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

Jershika won the Instant Save last week, and she spent some time talking about leaving her heart on the stage. This week, she chose to sing “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” by Elton John.

Her performance was filled with power vocals, and she earned a standing ovation from the coaches while she was singing. Carson told Jershika that was like watching a performance at the Grammys, and Blake agreed.

“First of all, you look like such a queen,” Ariana told the singer. “That was one of your best performances.”

Duet: Paris Winningham & Wendy Moten

The first duet of the night went to Paris Winningham and Wendy Moten, both on Team Blake. They sang “Change The World” by Eric Clapton.

Team Blake’s Lana Scott: “Something In the Water”

The only country singer left on the show, Lana Scott, sang “Something In the Water” by country music superstar Carrie Underwood for her top 8 performance. Ahead of her time on the stage, she spoke about her mother and why she wanted to make the finale.

John said that Lana has been consistent and wonderful throughout the competition, and he thought the performance was inspirational.

“Lana, I told you how important this week is for performances, in my opinion, more important than the finale, and wow!” Blake added.

Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia: “Someone You Loved”

Hailey Mia, the youngest vocalist in the competition, sang Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” for her top 8 performance. Her coach thought it was the best choice because it was both powerful and innocent coming from Hailey.

She really showed off both the upper and lower ends of her vocal range this time around, and the coaches really appreciated it.

“I feel like you have never sounded or looked more beautiful,” Ariana told Hailey.

Duet: Jim and Sasha Allen & Lana Scott

The father-son duo and country artist sang “Hold My Hand” by Hootie and the Blowfish. They joked about the ’90s and how Sasha wasn’t alive yet before heading out on stage for the performance.

Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom: “River”

Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom was up next with hopes of making it through to the finale. They chose to sing “River” by Joni Mitchell.

John told the group that he thought the song choice was “cool” and that it was by an “iconic artist” and overall it was well done.

“The coolest thing y’all don’t know about this group is that they’re always working until the very end,” Kelly said about the group.

She added, “Literally, you are the most special thing I’ve ever seen on this show.”

Duet: Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti

Jershika and Josh sang “Hand In My Pocket” by Alanis Morisette song together for their duet. Ahead of the performance, they talked about the dances from the 1990s and promised to have “super-cheesy smiles” on their faces throughout.

Team Blake’s Wendy Moten: “You’re All I Need to Get By”

Wendy chose to sing “You’re All I Need to Get By” for her semi-finale performance, and she dedicated the performance to her husband.

She earned a standing ovation from the coaches, leaving Ariana completely shell-shocked with her mouth hanging open at the end.

“That was, are you out of your mind?” she asked. “I’m sorry, that’s just the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life. You’re insane!”

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

