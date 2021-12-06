‘The Voice’ Shares Season 21 Semi-Finals Sneak Peek

The top 8 artists from season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” will be competing on the semi-finals, each hoping to score enough votes from viewers to make it through to the finale.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have worked with each of their contestants to prepare performances for the semi-finals that they believe will earn their artists enough votes to move on to the following week.

Ariana Grande, the newest coach on the roster, has just one group left in Jim and Sasha Allen, a father-son duo.

John Legend has two artists remaining. Joshua Vacanti and Jershika Maple are both still in the competition. Kelly Clarkson also has two groups left in the competition: Girl Named Tom, a family trio, and Hailey Mia, the youngest artist in the competition.

Blake Shelton, the longest-tenured coach on the show, currently has the leg up with three artists left in the competition. His team still consists of Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham and Lana Scott, the only country artist left in the competition.

Read on to learn about this week’s performances on the show.

The Coaches Hyped Up Their Artists





The new YouTube video posted showed off each of the remaining contestants, starting with Team Blake. The video highlighted Shelton telling Moten that she needs to make it through to the finale and that she’s an incredible artist.

Then, Clarkson talked to Girl Named Tom about how “incredible” their Challenge Week performance was, and Grande told Jim and Sasha Allen that they have proven that they deserve in the competition as vocalists.

Then, Legend complimented Vacanti’s risk-taking and “knockout” performances. Each of the coaches also spoke about how amazing their remaining performers are.

You Can Listen To The Performances

Each of the performances from the top 8 has been recorded and released ahead of the show.

You can listen to each of them online:

When Is ‘The Voice’ Finale?

There are only a few episodes left in “The Voice” season 21, and that means that the finale is coming up soon.

Here’s what the rest of the schedule looks like:

Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT: Top 8 live performances

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT: Top 4 Voted In, One Instant Save Spot Revealed

Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT: Top 5 Perform (Finale Part One)

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: Two-Hour Season Finale, Winner crowned

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

