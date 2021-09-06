Trace Adkins Was ‘Glad’ Blake Shelton Did Not Invite Him to His Wedding

Country music superstars Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins are often out on tour with one another and throw jabs back and forth in the media. Shelton, who is a coach on “The Voice,” married Gwen Stefani in 2021, and Adkins apparently was not invited.

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in July 2021, and they kept their special day small among just their closest family and friends.

Shelton previously said that his friends needed to “get over” not being invited to the wedding during an interview with SiriusXM.

Shelton told Storme Warren, “I’ve had awkward conversations with so many of my friends. ‘Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?’ Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That’s not about you. So, there’s a lot of them.”

Adkins Joked That He Warned Stefani Not to Marry Shelton

Adkins stopped by Cody Alan’s Zoom Room on CMT radio and talked a bit about Shelton’s wedding to superstar Gwen Stefani.

“I can’t believe she actually married him,” Adkins said. “And you know, I was glad he didn’t invite me to the wedding.”

He then went back on that statement a bit.

“He didn’t invite anybody to the wedding, but he didn’t invite me, and that kind of pissed me off,” he shared jokingly. “But, I thought, you know what, man, on second thought, I don’t want to witness this. I don’t want to see this woman throw her life away. I don’t want to be any part of that, and I told her that too.”

He also said during the interview that he would not buy Shelton a wedding gift.

Adkins Previously Said Shelton Was Like ‘a Blister’

In true Shelton fashion, he threw some playful digs at his tour partners when he spoke with USA Today Network before heading out, and his words did not go unnoticed by Adkins.

“I can’t shake him,” Shelton said at the time. “He’s literally like a skin tag on my tour.”

In an interview with the USA Today Network before the Country Music Television Awards on June 9, 2021, Adkins had some choice words for Shelton.

“I can’t even clean up what I want to say,” Adkins said. “‘Skin tag,’ That’s a good one! But no, mine would be more like a blister that won’t go away. That’s what he’s been to me for 20 years. He’s been riding my coattails for so long now. I’m exhausted from carrying him.”

Adkins added, “You know, he wouldn’t have kept that ‘Voice’ gig if I wouldn’t have been the one to tell him how to act, and texting him during the show ‘No, don’t pick her!’ He would have never stayed. He won’t tell anybody that though.”

Adkins will not join Shelton on the set of “The Voice” for season 21, though many other stars will be there.

Shelton is joined by coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Each of the coaches has chosen their Battle Round advisor as well, and that Jason Aldean will be helping out Team Kelly, Kristen Chenoweth will be there for Team Ariana, Camila Cabello will be advising Team Legend, and country music star Dierks Bentley is Blake Shelton’s advisor for the upcoming season.

“The Voice” premieres on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

