Trace Adkins Throws Shade at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton in New Interview

Trace Adkins is coming clean about his thoughts on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

In a recent interview with Taste of Country, Adkins joked of the couple’s wedding, “Oh, yeah. He told me… I mean, he didn’t invite anybody to the wedding.”

“I probably wouldn’t want to come, anyway, because I didn’t want to witness that woman throw her life away like that,” Adkins jokingly added. “So, I didn’t wanna go, anyway.”

The statement comes on the heels of Shelton telling friends, in an interview with SiriusXM, to “get over” not being invited to the wedding.





Play



Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Stayed Home for Their Honeymoon Blake Shelton talks about why he and Gwen Stefani wanted a quiet, stay-at-home honeymoon after their wedding in 2021. Hear more from The Highway on our app! Click here for your trial subscription: siriusxm.com/yt/freetrial Subscribe to SiriusXM on YouTube: youtube.com/siriusxm Connect with SiriusXM Online Facebook: facebook.com/siriusxm Twitter: twitter.com/siriusxm Instagram: instagram.com/siriusxm #SiriusXM #Sirius #SXM 2021-08-01T17:03:23Z

Shelton told Storme Warren, in the interview above, “I’ve had awkward conversations with so many of my friends. ‘Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?’ Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That’s not about you. So, there’s a lot of them.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Stefani & Shelton Got Married Over the July 4 Weekend

Shelton and Stefani wed over the July 4 weekend at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, according to Brides.com.

The outlet reported that the venue was particularly meaningful because the couple spent a great deal of the Covid-19 pandemic there. In fact, they married in the same private chapel where Shelton proposed in October 2020.

In a recent interview on the “Tell Me About It” podcast, Stefani opened up about the wedding, saying that the weekend was “beyond what I thought it was going to be.”

She said that with Shelton, she feels as though she is “home.” “It feels like that and it feels awesome so I just feel so lucky,” she shared.

Stefani added, “He is the same guy that you see no matter who he’s with, what he’s doing. I look at him sleeping and he’s the same guy. He’s just a good guy. He’s very real and consistent and genuine and that, I think, is what is so attractive and why people love him so much.”

Stefani & Shelton Met on Set of ‘the Voice’

Fans of Stefani and Shelton are well aware that the two met on the set of “The Voice”.

In fact, during the show’s 10th Anniversary Celebration, which aired on May 3, 2021, and included interviews with coaches, as pointed out in a previous Heavy article, Shelton said, “People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on ‘The Voice’? That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on ‘The Voice’ in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

He added, “I love it when she’s here. She brings a very complicated element of competition, for me in particular. But I love that. I love the challenge. Just knowing that she’s there, and she has my back, is pretty cool.”

That isn’t to say the couple’s pairing has been the most expected of romances. In fact, in a funny interview earlier this year with Ellen DeGeneres, fellow “Voice” coach, Adam Levine, joked, “I don’t support their marriage. She’s so cool, and he’s not!”