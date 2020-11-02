Anger Erupts on Twitter With Fans Upset at ‘The Voice’ Coaches

Season 19 of NBC’s The Voice is nearing the end of the blind auditions phase, and fans were upset at the coaches for not knowing one of the songs sung by a contestant.

Last week, contestant James May sang “The Show Must Go On” by Queen, which was released in 1991. After the audition, three of the four coaches said that they didn’t know where the song came from.

The contestant had been dramatic in his performance, so Blake Shelton was not surprised to learn that it was a Queen song. Kelly Clarkson, however, seemed to know that the song was originally made popular by Queen.

Twitter Erupted After The Coaches Said They Didn’t Know the Song

After the coaches said they didn’t know the song, fans took to Twitter to express their outrage.

“I’m actually mad about it,” one user tweeted. “Seriously, how?! It’s one of the greatest songs of all-time. For shame.”

If you are a big name in the music industry and you say, “I don’t think I’ve ever heard that Queen song [The Show Must Go On]”…I think it’s time to take several seats and do some research.

“If you are a big name in the music industry and you say, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever heard that Queen song [The Show Must Go On],'” another tweeted. “I think it’s time to take several seats and do some research. Yeah, I’m looking at you, #TheVoice”

Another said they hoped that the contestant would come back to the next season.

“Catching up on #TheVoice and as a fan of the show, I really hope that James Mays, who sang ‘The Show Must Go On,’ comes back next season. I thought he was so good and should’ve been picked,” a user tweeted.

Another Twitter user was upset at Blake Shelton for more than just not knowing the one song, tweeting, “I finally watched Mondays [The Voice], and could not believe that none of the judges had ever heard [Queen’s] ‘The Show Must Go On.’ Then Blake didn’t know Smokey Robinson’s Cruising either.”

None of The Coaches Turned Their Chair

Though people were upset on Twitter, it didn’t matter much for the contestant, as none of the coaches turned their chairs to signal they wanted him on their team.

Fans are much more likely to be happy about the coaches on The Voice during tonight’s episode, as last week, coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced their engagement.

After the announcement, a source close to the couple spoke to Us Weekly about when the wedding between the power couple might take place.

“Blake is just ready to be married and wants it to happen very soon,” a source reportedly told the outlet. “Don’t be surprised if it happens by the end of the year.”

The couple had apparently been engaged for over a month, according to Us Magazine.

“Blake had the ring custom-designed and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen,” a source said told the outlet. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The show will take a break on Tuesday, November 3 due to election coverage. The Battle Rounds on The Voice begin next week.

