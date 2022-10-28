Two ‘Voice’ Coaches Are Teaming Up For CMA Performance

This year’s Country Music Association Awards presenters and performers have been announced, and the list includes a collaboration between two “The Voice” coaches.

Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, and fellow country artist Carly Pearce will perform their song “You’re Drunk, Go Home” at the 56th CMA Awards. The song was first released as the second single off of Ballerini’s September 2022 album, “Subject to Change”. Pearce, who joins Blake Shelton’s “Back to the Honky Tonk” tour this winter, will also be giving a solo performance of her song “Dear Miss Loretta”.

Clarkson has coached nine seasons of “The Voice” and will be returning for the upcoming season 23. Ballerini served as the “Comeback Stage” coach during season 15 and returned in season 20 to fill in for Clarkson, who fell sick during the filming, for the Battle Rounds.

Kelly Clarkson Recorded Her Vocals Drunk

Kelsea Ballerini & Kelly Clarkson Share Hilarious Story Behind Recording New Single Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly share the hilarious story behind making Kelsea's new song with Carly Pearce, "You're Drunk, Go Home." Let's just say the song hit close to home for Kelly while she was recording her feature on the track. Tune in today for more fun with Kelsea Ballerini. #KellyClarksonShow #KelseaBallerini Subscribe to The Kelly… 2022-09-30T09:00:29Z

When “You’re Drunk, Go Home” first came out, Kelsea Ballerini went on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show to discuss the whole album, and Clarkson shared a funny story about how their collaboration came to be.

“I can’t actually tell that full story on TV, but it’s quite funny, that recording day for me,” Clarkson told Ballerini, before deciding to share a little more detail. Ballerini mentioned that she reached out to Clarkson one morning asking if she’d be interested in being on her song, and Clarkson finished recording her vocals later that day.

“It’s my last day of work. I have told Trisha, my assistant, and my group, ‘I can’t do anything’,” Clarkson said, and because she “promised myself this summer,” she recorded that day, after she already started “celebrating” her last day of work with a drink.

“So I had to sing a song called ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’, inebriated,” Clarkson shared, “trying to sing first soprano parts like I’m fine. There is an actual full track, we have to send it to you, of me just crying and laughing so hard I almost peed my pants. This has never happened to me, in 20 years, I’ve never been inebriated while singing something, and I am while singing ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’.”

Fans went crazy for Clarkson’s story in the comments, with one fan writing, “There’s literally no dull moments with this woman 😂😂😂”.

Where to Watch This Year’s CMA Awards

The 56th annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Besides Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, and Carly Pearce, other performers include an Alan Jackson Tribute performance by Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson, a Loretta Lynn Tribute, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.

Pearce is up for five awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year, and Ballerini is nominated for Single of the Year for her song “half of my hometown (feat. Kenny Chesney)”.

The awards show will air live, Wednesday, November 9 at 8 pm Eastern on ABC. A red carpet pre-show special, “On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards” will stream live at 6:30 pm Eastern that same day on Hulu and on OnTheRedCarpet.com.

