Two Current ‘Voice’ Contestants Spark Dating Rumors Online

Being a contestant on “The Voice” can be a very stressful and demanding time. Between rehearsals, wardrobe fittings, sound checks, and live episode tapings, contestants are always on the clock, so it is natural that the singers would develop close friendships with one another.

This week, however, fans are speculating that one friendship may be moving to the next level after a series of posts showing Team John’s Parijita Bastola and Team Gwen’s Kique Gomez spending a lot of time together.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Parijita Bastola & Kique Spent Thanksgiving Together

As two of the younger contestants this season, 17-year-old Parijita Bastola and 18-year-old Kique Gomez became fast friends. Gomez has previously refered to Bastola and fellow 17-year-old Team Blake singer Rowan Grace as his “best friends” on Instagram, and the three have all shared posts featuring the other two artists during the airing of the season.

While all three friends have been posting all season long with eachother, fans began reading into Bastola and Gomez’s body language in their latest posts from Thanksgiving. Bastola, Gomez, and Grace all spent the holiday together with fellow Team Blake contestant Bodie.

Gomez wrote in his Instagram post, which includes a photo of him and Bastola hugging while taking a mirror selfie, “It’s a bittersweet thanksgiving this year. On the sweet side I am so grateful for all the opportunities @nbcthevoice has given me. And I’m even more grateful for the incredible people I have met here. I love you all so much. On the bitter side I had to spend thanksgiving away from my family and that sucks. But if I’m gonna have a fake thanksgiving with anyone I’m glad it was with my @nbcthevoice family. I love you all. HAPPY THANKSGIVING 🦃🍁🍽”

Fans immediately began speculating that this mirror selfie signifies a deeper relationship between the two, with one fan asking in the comments, “Are you and parijita together omg You guys would be so cute 🥰”, and another fan jumping to conclusions, writing, “YOU GUYS ARE TOGETHER OMGOMG AWWWE 💕🥺”.

Bastola shared a Thanksgiving post of her own, highlighting some of the people she is thankful for this year, including her coach John Legend, her mother Bira Tiwari who has been with her on this “Voice” journey, and her fellow contestants, including a photo with Gomez kissing her on the cheeck under a Christmas-tree archway.

Fans are considering Bastola’s post, and Gomez’s comments on it (“I live you”, “Love”, “Shhh”, “yk [stands for you know, as in ‘You know what I mean’]”) as further proof of a potential relationship, with one fan asking if this is the, “official soft launch??!! okaAAY”.

A Past ‘Voice’ Couple is Now Married

If the rumors of Parijita Bastola and Kique Gomez’s budding showmance are true, they would not be the first. Season 4 contestants Colton Swon and Caroline Glaser met while filming their season. Despite both beginning on Team Blake, Glaser lost her Battle to “Put Your Records On”, and was stolen by Adam Levine. Glaser finished the season in the Live Playoffs, while Swon and his brother reached third place, the farthest a duo had ever made it at that time.

The two dated for years after the season first aired in 2013, eventually tying the knot in 2018, according to Swon’s Instagram post.

