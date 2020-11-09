Famous Singer & Former Voice Performer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

On Monday, Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard announced that he has contracted the coronavirus. In his own words, he “got the Rona.”

The 33-year-old is now quarantining on a tour bus outside his home and has separated himself from his family.

Hubbard also announced he is asymptomatic. In a recent Instagram post, the singer-songwriter wrote, “Some of y’all guessed it…..

Got the Rona.

Asymptomatic.

Quarantining on bus.

Miss my family.

Writing songs.

Thankful.”

Hubbard and his bandmate, Brian Kelley, were preparing to perform at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, but that will no longer happen, according to People.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hubbard’s Family Recently Grew

Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, happened to welcome their baby, Atlas Roy Hubbard, into the world last month. Atlas is their third child and second son.

The couple revealed to USA Today, “Atlas stands for strength. For us, this name also represents our family’s passion for travel and experiencing different cultures.”

The couple subsequently told People magazine, “Having three under 3 was not our plan but clearly it was God’s plan, and now we can’t imagine it any other way.”

Who Else Has Tested Positive?

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first ‘high-profile’ names to test positive for coronavirus.

Since then, a number of other celebs have also tested positive, including Idris Elba, Lee Brice, Charlie Hunnam, John Elway, Prince William, and others.

The US has been met with an alarming surge in coronavirus cases over the past week, and the virus has killed more than 231,000 people in the country. Total cases in the US surpassed 10 million on Sunday, and experts, according to the New York Times, “say the virus is spreading out of control and could grow worse before President-elect Biden takes office.”

At this time, the United States is averaging more than 100,000 coronavirus cases a day. Dr. Krutika Kuppali, an assistant professor of medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina, tells the NY Times, “We are in a terrifying place. All I see is cases continuing to go up, unless we do something.”

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, added, “I see this as a very precarious moment. Without significant action, the idea that we have another 100,000 deaths by Inauguration Day would be a conservative estimate.”

President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to do “whatever it takes” to gain control of the pandemic, the outlet reported. Cases are expected to grow amid looming winter weather.

Recent news from the Associated Press reveals that medical administrators are struggling to find enough nurses to keep up with the exponential growth in coronavirus cases. As the news outlet reports, since COVID-19 is surging everywhere, “hospitals nationwide are competing for the same pool of nurses.”

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

READ NEXT: Why Yosef Aborady Is The Bachelorette 2020’s Villain