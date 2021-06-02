Former ‘Voice’ Contestant Nearly Dies from Stab Wound

Former Voice performer Tyshawn Colquitt uploaded a video to Instagram of him lying down in a hospital bed with a bandage wrapped around his face on Monday, May 31, 2021, and said he was stabbed.

In the post, he wrote, “I just pray i can mentally get thru this i feel the insecurities already coming thru with the new scars. I can’t shoot my music videos this month or photoshoots. I’m on a liquid diet for 3 weeks. And all the blood i swallowed filled my stomach so i guess I’m on my period. lord but fr no cap that really had me in a panick attack last night felt like i was dying all over again. But it’s no worries they said it’s old blood. I had to get a blood transfusion when i got here but now my blood count is great and I’m feeling a whole lot better!!!!!”

Colquitt said in his Instagram post he suffered “two stab wounds one in my neck on the right and another thru my cheek on the left.” Colquitt did not provide any other details about the stabbing.

Colquitt Competed on ‘The Voice’ in 2018

Like I Can Tyshawn Colquitt Blind AuditionsCover Sam Smith-Like I Can The Voice USA 2018 2018-11-26T00:10:16Z

Colquitt competed on “The Voice” in 2018, as part of Jennifer Hudson’s team. He was a competitor until the knockout rounds, where he lost out to Franc West. Both Hudson and Blake Shelton fought to have Colquitt on their teams.

According to a 2018 article by the City Beat, Colquitt is a graduate of Cincinnati’s School for Creative and Performing Arts. There, he majored in Vocal, Jazz, and Musical Theater.

The singer won first place in an Amateur Night at The Apollo, the outlet added.

Colquitt Opened Up About His Past in 2019

Tyshawn Colquitt – Im WinningTyshawnSings.com 2020-07-31T04:00:10Z

In 2019, Radar Online revealed that Colquitt had a “secret past with gay porn.”

In an exclusive interview with the outlet, Colquitt reportedly said, “Gay porn is a part of my past and I did it when I was going through a rough time. I got a presidential scholarship, but I didn’t have any money to pay for any type of living expenses, so I couldn’t go to college. I was trying to do so many different things and it was just not enough.”

He added, “Being a homosexual was not a part of my lifestyle that I am comfortable with. But doing that was a safer way of not being close to people and still being able to pay for my journey. Honestly, I was not expecting it to go as big as it did. So, I went to a place where I just gave up. I did not want to let anyone down and I did what I had to do to keep the money going.”

At the time of the interview, Colquitt said he had found a different means of making money– by selling pound cakes with his mother through a company called Pound 4 Sound that is no longer active.

Colquitt most recently uploaded a video chronicling his health progress on Monday. He sings in the video, as well.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.