‘The Voice’ Fans Call Show ‘Unfair’ After Live Show Included Pre-Recorded Performance

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” are upset after top 10 contestant Kique did not perform live during the top 10 performances “Fan Week” episode.

During the episode, host Carson Daly announced that Kique, who has been a fan-favorite contestant, could not perform live because he tested positive for COVID-19.

With the finale just two weeks away, there was no way for “The Voice” to get around Kique’s performance being pre-recorded or filmed elsewhere.

“Unfortunately, Kique could not be with us in person tonight,” Daly said during the episode. “But the good news is, we pre-recorded his performance at another location and you can still vote for him.”

Later, Kique told Daly, “I’m not feeling too great man. Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID. But I’m glad that I can still be a part of this and that America can still vote!”

Kique performed “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd for his top 10 performance.

Fans Are Split on How the Performance Was Handled

Kique Performs The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" | NBC's The Voice Top 10 2022

Some fans have mixed feelings about the way Kique having COVID was handled.

“Miss Gwen Stefani i wanna say with kique being out with covid it kind of seem like u are in a strange controversy situation like on season 15 of the voice show with Adam Levine and i wanna wish kique all the best as he gets well and recover,” one person wrote on Twitter.

On the live thread on Reddit, some fans called the whole situation unfair.

“I feel bad, because I assume there had to be some family emergency, but this could be the greatest performance in a decade on this show and I’d give Kique zero votes for not singing live. Fullstop,” one person wrote.

One person responded, writing, “Agreed, it feels unfair.”

Another wrote, “It seems an unfair advantage to be able to pre-record from a studio rather than perform live.”

Many fans were impressed with how well Kique sang even though he was sick. In a separate Reddit thread, some fans called out the comments about the show being “unfair,” saying that it’s possible the lack of live performance actually acts as a disadvantage for Kique.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many shows like “The Voice,” “American Idol,” “America’s Got Talent,” and even “Dancing With the Stars” have used pre-recorded performances when necessary for quarantining certain members of the cast, so the set-up is not unheard of.

Could Kique Win ‘The Voice’ Season 22?

With just a couple of weeks left in “The Voice” season 22, it’s still anyone’s game, though Kique certainly has a chance to pull through with the win if he keeps performing well.

The top 8 will be revealed on the Tuesday, November 29 live show.

Long-time coach Blake Shelton is in the lead with four singers remaining on his team. He has country artists Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood as well as artists bodie and Rowan Grace.

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.

John Legend is in the second-most likely place to win with three artists remaining. He’s still coaching Kim Cruse, Parijita Bastola, and Omar Jose Cardona.

Legend has won “The Voice” one time back in season 16 with Maelyn Jarmon.

Gwen Stefani’s team is small, consisting of just two artists: Justin Aaron and Kique, who won the Instant Save in the top 10 reveal episode.

Stefani has won “The Voice” once as well, in season 19 with Carter Rubin.

Camila Cabello is hoping to avoid a repeat of Ariana Grande’s fate from last season and have an artist in the finale. Going into the top 10, she has just one remaining artist in the competition, big-voiced Morgan Myles.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.