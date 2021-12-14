‘The Voice’ Viewers Call Show ‘Unfair’ Ahead of Season 21 Finale

The top 5 contestants on NBC’s “The Voice” performed songs chosen by their coaches on the Monday, December 13, 2021 episode of the show in hopes of earning the most votes from the audience and winning the season.

Some fans called the show unfair following the performance part of the finale, however, specifically in regards to one contestant being a professional singer already and another group being a trio.

A trio has never made it through to the finale before, but Girl Named Tom has changed that.

Fans Say The Season Has Been Unfair

Some people were upset that the trio made its way through to the finale.

“@KellyClarkson #VoiceFinale I love you, but I just truly don’t think it’s fair to have a group competing against individuals on this show. Not saying they aren’t good…I just do t think that’s fair to the others,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “@KellyClarkson #VoiceFinale I honestly don’t think ANY group or duo should be able 2 compete against a solo artist bc there’s NO WAY 1 person can go against the many notes & melodies, or harmonies that 2 or more voices can accomplish. It’s SO unfair 2 the solo artists!!!”

One other fan tweeted, “They are actually good it’s just not fair for a trio to go against soloists #TheVoice.”

Other people were upset because Wendy Moten is already a professional singer.

“Hoping either Paris or Hailey win. Wendy has the vocals to but has far too much history in the industry & shouldn’t be in the show imo. Unfortunately I suspect Girl Named Tom will win which is forked because groups shouldn’t be allowed (make a new show for groups ffs) #TheVoice,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Wendy is most beautiful 57-year old I have ever seen and possibly the best singer on the show…BUT, I don’t like when these shows are won by people who have been singing to big audiences for years. #TheVoice”

Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ 2021?

Going into the Monday, December 13, 2021, episode, new coach Ariana Grande was the only coach with no artists remaining on her team.

John Legend has one artist remaining in Jershika Maple after his second artist, Joshua Vacanti, was eliminated ahead of the finals. Kelly Clarkson has two groups left in the competition: Girl Named Tom, a family trio, and Hailey Mia, the youngest artist in the competition.

Blake Shelton, the longest-tenured coach on the show, possibly has the leg up with two artists left in the competition. His team still consists of Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham are both still remaining in the competition.

We think the most likely outcome is that Wendy Moten or Paris Winningham come away with the win, which would mean that Shelton has won the show a total of 9 times, nearly half of his seasons on the show.

The season finale of NBC’s “The Voice” airs in two parts. The first part takes place on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time live. It re-airs later, recorded, for the west coast. The show will feature the top 5 contestants singing for votes.

Then, the second part of the finale will air on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. It will air for two hours, and the winner will be announced at the end of the show.

