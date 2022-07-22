Major Update in Voice Coach’s ‘Bombshell Incest Allegations’ Case

In mid-July, Australian and Mexican ‘Voice’ coach, Ricky Martin was accused by his nephew of incest and abuse. A restraining order was filed against the 50-year-old Latin pop star by his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, according to The Associated Press.

Accusations are Withdrawn

On July 21, Page Six reported that Sanchez withdrew his “bombshell incest allegations,” and the restraining order was not extended by the courts. Martin would have faced up to 50 years in prison had the allegations been proven to be true.

Martin posted his legal staff’s statement on Instagram, the same day the restraining order was thrown out. According to Martin’s lawyers, “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.”

The attorneys’ statement also assured that Sanchez was the one who asked to dismiss the case, and that he was not pressured by any outside forces: “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter,” Martin’s attorneys confirmed.

The statement closed with “we are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Sanchez’ Mental Health Issues

When the accusations of incest and domestic abuse were first leveled against Martin, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer’s attorney told People, “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges.”

According to Fox3Now News, Sanchez “is the 21-year-old son of Vanessa Martin, Ricky’s sister.” Sanchez is reported to have a history of mental health problems. He has had a restraining order filed against him, which Fox3 posted a picture of on their website.

The outlet reports that Sanchez’ colleague, Claudia Ramrez Martell, filed an order of protection against him on June 30, 2021 because he had supposedly become “obsessed” with her, showing up at her work, and threatening to “annihilate her.”

The Puerto Rican newspaper, El Vocero, reports that Martin made the following statement regarding his nephew “”I have been working on stage for almost four decades, in the public eye and I have never, ever had to deal with something so painful… I was a victim of lies. Unfortunately, the attack came from a member of my family who, sadly, is dealing with mental issues. The only thing I wish him is the best, that he finds the light.”

El Vocero reported when the accusations were first made that the petition for the restraining order indicated “the parties were related for 7 months. They separated 2 months ago, but the petitioner does not accept the separation. He calls him frequently. In addition, the petitioner has seen him hanging around his residence on at least 3 occasions. The petitioner fears for his safety.” There are uncanny similarities between the restraining order filed against Sanchez, and the restraining order filed by him.

READ NEXT: John Legend’s Wife, Chrissy Teigen, Makes Huge Announcement