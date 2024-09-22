Former ‘Voice’ Coach Deletes All Tweets After Diddy’s Arrest & Fans Are Suspicious

On Sunday, September 22, former “Voice” coach Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV, appeared to make major changes to his account on X (formerly Twitter).

The “Love in This Club” singer apparently deleted all of the posts that had been accumulating since he joined the platform in 2009. Heavy has confirmed that all messages, photos, and videos have been removed from the account.

Usher’s bio remains in place.

“PAST PRESENT FUTURE TOUR | ‘USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS’ In Theaters 9/12-9/15 | COMING HOME ALBUM OUT NOW,” it reads. There is also a live link to his website.

The move comes just days after Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was arrested in New York City following a grand jury indictment, according to The New York Times.

Per the indictment, viewed by Heavy, Combs, 48, is being charged with racketeering, accusing him of having “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

Fans Reacted to Usher’s X Account Changes on Reddit

Combs and Usher have been good friends for many years. In a 2016 interview with “The Howard Stern Show,” Usher talked about living with Combs in the 90s.

“It was curious. I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle. And I saw it. But I don’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy,” Usher said of the experience.

After fans noticed that Usher’s X account was wiped clean, a few took to Reddit to react.

“Hard to believe this is coincidental,” one person wrote.

“Hollywood is SHOOK!! One by one they all fall down!!” someone else said.

“Usher is a victim,” another comment read.

“Was his Confessions album title a secret message?” a fourth Redditor wondered.

Usher Was Named as a Witness in Dawn Richards’ Lawsuit Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Former Danity Kane band member Dawn Richards filed a lawsuit against Combs prior to his recent arrest. According to Rolling Stone, Richards accused Combs of sexual abuse.

“Her filing details dozens of disturbing encounters that she observed while in Combs’ orbit, including drug-fueled parties with young women who seemed ‘lethargic or passed out’ while ‘Combs and his friends performed sexual acts on them,'” the outlet reported.

Also in the lawsuit, Richards named Usher and Ne-Yo, saying they both witnessed an incident in which Combs allegedly punched his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the stomach, per Rolling Stone.

Comb’s lawyer issued a statement following the lawsuit.

“Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour. If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year. It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court,” the statement reads, according to Variety.

In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of rape, according to Vulture. Just one day after the court filing, Ventura settled the case with her ex out of court, per the report.

Usher has not faced any charges related to Comb’s arrest of the lawsuits brought against him.

