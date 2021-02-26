WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Releases First Epic Blind Audition of the Season

Victor Solomon Is Soulful on Common and John Legend's “Glory” – The Voice Blind Auditions 2021Victor Solomon performs Common and John Legend's "Glory" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » The Voice Premieres Monday, March 1st 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on… 2021-02-26T16:59:46Z

The Voice has released its first blind audition of the season, and if one thing is clear, it’s that Victor Solomon is going to give everyone a run for their money.

The 22-year-old made the risky move to sing John Legend’s “Glory”, and his skill-level was enough to get three chair-turns. What’s more is that he is the first artist to get Legend to turn for one of his own sings.

While the teaser above doesn’t reveal who Solomon chose, he does say before making his pick that he wants to change things up a little, suggesting he may not go with Legend, after all.

Season 20 kicks off Monday, March 1, on NBC.

He Attends North Carolina A&T State University

While not much is known about Solomon, he offered the judges a bit of insight into his life after his audition.

Solomon shared that he attends North Carolina A&T State University. There, he is Mr. A&T.

For his 22 years, Solomon certainly has a voice that sounds like, in the words of Blake Shelton, an “old man’s voice.”

Perhaps the funniest part of the audition was that Blake was clearly unaware that Legend was the voice behind the song “Glory”– which also happened to win an Academy Award.

Kelly Clarkson made sure that Blake came around.

When it was finally Legend’s turn to speak, he said of Solomon, “I grew up in the church. I grew up singing gospel music. When we wrote that song, it was meant to evoke the hymns that we grew up listening to, and the songs that carried a lot of our ancestors through a lot of tough times.”

This Season of ‘The Voice’

Ahead of Season 20, the judges’ panel– which consists of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas, sat down with People to discuss how The Voice has changed their lives.

Shelton shared of his first season, “When I started the show, I had been making records for 10 years with some success and some pitfalls… There were times where it was like, ‘Man, is my label gonna drop me?’ Then we’d have another okay hit on country radio. I was just hanging in there. The one thing I think attracted the producers to me was the fact that people knew me as a smart-ass, but in a fun way.”

He added, “To be honest, I didn’t think the show was gonna last. In fact, one of the first conversations I ever had with Adam was, ‘Man, how stupid is this?'”

Reflecting on her own journey, Clarkson said, “After saying no to it three times, I’m so glad I finally said yes. It feels like a grown-up job where I have a chance to do something that can leave an impact. I love singing, I love writing and I’m working on my next record right now. But I have never felt more useful than I have with this talk show because I get to be the vessel for so many cool people. It sounds like a really Girl Scout answer, but it is true.”

READ NEXT: Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video