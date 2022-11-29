‘The Voice’ 2022 Live Elimination Updates: Who Got Voted Off 11/29

“The Voice” semifinalists will be revealed tonight, November 29, 2022. Tonight at 8 pm Eastern, two of the top 10 finalists will be eliminated, and only eight singers will continue on. With only one singer left on her team, will coach Camila Cabello survive the night?

Viewers will vote to save seven of the remaining contestants and the three who don’t score enough votes will compete for a chance at getting the Instant Save, which fans will get to vote on during the episode after the bottom three each give a last-chance performance. One of the three will join the top seven, and the remaining two singers will pack their bags.

See who survives the fan vote and who gets sent home below, along with all the performances from the bottom three.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the “Live Top 10 Results” episode (November 29, 2022) of “The Voice.”

‘The Voice’ 2022 Top 10 Results Live Recap

The episode opened with a performance of “The Weight” by The Band by Team Legend’s Kim Cruse, Parijita Bastola, Omar Jose Cardona, and coach John.

Host Carson Daly then brought out the Top 10 for the first results of the night, with Kique joining remotely, as he is still testing positive for Covid-19. In no particular order, Carson shared the first two safe artists are Bodie and Morgan Myles.

The next two safe artists are Omar Jose Cardona and Justin Aaron, meaning each coach has at least one artist in the semi-finals.

After the break, Gwen Stefani and her team member Justin Aaron performed Talking Head’s “Burning Down the House”. Kique couldn’t join his team due to Covid-19 protocol. Carson then announced the next results, revealing that Brayden Lape is safe.

Who Advanced to the Top 8?

See a list of which members of coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton’s teams survive the fan vote and Instant Save below. At the beginning of the night, Team Blake led with four singers remaining, while Team Legend had three, and Team Gwen had two. With only one singer left on her team, will coach Camila Cabello survive the night?

Team Legend:

Omar Jose Cardona

Team Gwen:

Justin Aaron

Team Camila:

Morgan Myles

Team Blake: