‘Voice’ Alum Marries Country Star After Canceling First Wedding

Jay Allen is finally a married man. The season 22 fan-favorite on “The Voice,” who stole viewers’ hearts with the song he wrote for his late mom, married fellow rising country star Kylie Morgan on Sunday, November 27, 2022 — nearly two months after the couple was forced to cancel their Florida wedding due to Hurricane Ian. Though Allen was eliminated from “The Voice” during the Knockouts on November 1, he has been amazed by the trajectory of his professional and personal life over the last month, culminating with marrying the love of his life.

Jay Allen & Kylie Morgan’s Original Wedding Venue Was ‘Demolished’ By Hurricane Ian

Hours before his wedding, which took place at La Casa Toscana in Fort Myers, Florida, 36-year-old Allen posted a video of himself singing his upcoming single to Morgan, dressed in a white gown she wore to their rehearsal dinner the night before.

He wrote, “I’ve been praying for & working towards this day for a long time… see you at the altar, my bride,” and Morgan, 27, replied, “I love you so much it hurts.”

Videos posted to La Casa Toscana’s Instagram Stories showed glimpses of the elegant outdoor wedding under towering trees with a black-and-white theme. Bridesmaids in black dresses carried white parasols, and many of the guests were dressed in black, too. Attendees then enjoyed dinner al fresco, with long tables adorned with dozens of candles, from tall pillars to golden votives, and live music.

Morgan, a Universal Nashville recording artist whose wedding-inspired song “Bridesmaids” went viral in September, with nearly 10 million views of the TikTok video for it, wore a sleeveless, beaded gown with a low-cut V-neck front and v-shaped back.

The couple had originally planned to marry on October 1, but canceled when Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage and flooding across Florida, including in Fort Myers, which the couple called their “home away from home.” Even their wedding venue, a renovated shipyard on the water, was “demolished,” Allen told Fox News.

On September 29, Morgan posted a video of destruction along the beach and asked their friends to pray for everyone impacted.

“Today, we were supposed to head to our home away from home…Fort Myers Beach for our wedding this Sunday,” Morgan wrote over the video. “This beach is truly our ‘happy place’ and to see it like this, is the most heartbreaking thing.”

Since all flights were canceled, Allen and Morgan shifted gears and immediately began planning a benefit concert in Nashville, where they live and work. Since Allen has used his music — including his song, “Blank Stares” — to raise nearly $100 million for Alzheimer’s research, he knew how to act fast and “rally the troops,” enlisting a slew of country artists for the concert, including Walker Hayes, Ashley Cooke, Tigirlily, and Meghan Linsey. To their delight, the concert sold out in four days.

Meanwhile, they rescheduled their wedding and though they wish they could have started their “forever” sooner, they’ve both said they’ve loved the opportunity to reimagine their special day and make it even better than before.

Jay Allen’s Music Career is Thriving After ‘The Voice’

Though Allen was disappointed when he was eliminated from “The Voice” — and Shelton acknowledged fans were quite upset with him for not keeping him on his team — he posted an Instagram video on November 6 in which he said it may have been a blessing in disguise.

“I have to believe that God is in the details and everything happens for a reason,” he began his video, “because yesterday I played two back-to-back shows in Lake Havasu, Arizona, that were sold out.”

“I can’t believe that many people showed up to come see me perform,” he continued. “I’ve never had that happen in my life and it made me realize that that would not have happened if I wasn’t kicked off ‘The Voice.'”

Soon after, Allen performed at the star-studded Dance Party to End Alzheimer’s in Nashville, co-created by actresses Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams, who’s married to country star Brad Paisley.

He has also recorded a new song that he wrote before his mom’s death, called “No Present Like the Time,” which he plans to release on December 2. It’s the same song he sang to Morgan in the video posted hours before their wedding, and he plans to release the full version on December 2.