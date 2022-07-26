‘Love Wins’: ‘Voice’ Alum Marries Her ‘Person’

Winning ‘The Voice’ is no easy task. Neither is winning an Olympic gold medal. But that didn’t stop vocalist Whitney Fenimore or her new wife, Kendall Wesenberg, from giving it their all.

Fenimore was a semi-finalist on “The Voice” in season 13, on Team Miley Cyrus. Wesenberg was on Team USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics, where she finished 17th in women’s skeleton racing.

Although neither woman won the big prize in their respective career pursuits, they both won big when it comes to love. The two married on June 4th at a California resort, with 160 guests in attendance, according to People. The newlyweds now share a home in Nashville.

Fenimore on ‘The Voice’

For those who need a refresher course, Whitney Fenimore auditioned for ‘The Voice’ in 2019, with Christina Grimmie’s version of the Drake song “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” Both Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus turned their chairs for her, and she chose Team Adam.

The alt-country singer was eliminated by Levine in the battle rounds, where she was stolen by coach Miley Cyrus. In the knockout rounds, Fenimore performed Train‘s hit song, “Calling All Angels.” She lost to Moriah Formica and went home.

Winning in Love

That same year, Fenimore and Wesenberg met in what has become commonplace in the 21st century; they met online. They liked each other’s Instagram pics, and the relationship instantly blossomed from there. Fenimore told People, “”It really was that simple. Kendall and I started talking, and we never stopped.”

“There was always a part of me searching for my person, and that doesn’t happen anymore, because she is literally right here next to me,” Fenimore gushed to People.

While the pair’s meeting was simple, they hit a few roadblocks along the way. Not only were they forced to navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship, but Fenimore also had to deal with her conservative Christian family.

Fenimore explained to People, “I come from like a pretty conservative Christian background. I knew that our marriage was going to be hard to take for a lot of my family. So having my dad walk me down the aisle was huge.”

The 33-year-old continued, “Faith is really important to my dad. So yes, it took some time to sort all of that out. And I think at the end of it, my dad chose to follow his heart instead of any religious scripture or whatever was in his head. As cliché as it sounds, love wins.”

Fenimore posted photos of the wedding on Instagram with the caption “WE DID IT!!” The comment section was filled with congratulatory posts. An apparent attendee wrote, “obsessed with you two and your love!! Thankful to have been a part of the best weekend ever.” An excited fan commented, “childhood idol forever and always. Wow wow WOW this makes me so happy!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!” Another fan posted, “Stunning on every level!! Congrats ❤️❤️❤️”

Fenimore is still pursuing her music career. Prior to appearing on “The Voice,” she had already released an EP in 2018 called “Battle Within.” According to People, she has recently released a single called “It’s Not Me“, which is “about stepping into the unknown, but also knowing your worth.”

Fenimore further explained, “The song really is about cutting ties with the things that maybe you are comfortable with, even though those things are sometimes not good for you. It was very hard to do that, but on the other side, beautiful things have unfolded, like my relationship with Kendall. If I didn’t step out of some of those things that were dragging me down, I would’ve never met my wife.”

