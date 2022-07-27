Groundbreaking ‘Voice’ Artist Signs Two Record Deals

Getting one record deal is tough enough, but landing two at a time? Well, that is exactly what “The Voice” artist, Sasha Allen, did.

On the Road to Stardom

One year ago, Sasha Allen made a TikTok video in which he announced that he was quitting school to pursue a music career full time. In the video, he promised to come back a year later and see if dropping out was the right decision.

On July 21, 2022, Allen replayed the first part of that clip in a new TikTok video, then quickly cut it off to show himself now. After revealing how embarrassed he feels about how he looked in the first video, he announced, “I’m now signed to Republic Records, so it did f***ing work.”

The first transgender contestant to make it to the top 10 on the “Voice,” the 20-year-old added to the comments that he actually signed two record deals with Republic, one as a solo artist, and one as part of a duet with his father, Jim. The act was a duet when they appeared on “The Voice” in season 21 and made it all the way to the semifinals on team Ariana Grande before being sent home.

TikTok fans, who are known collectively as “Sashaholics,” were ecstatic about the news. One fan posted, “that’s mind blowing!! MAD HAPPY yall deserve it.” Someone else posted, “and that’s what we call a slay.” Another replied, “And that’s on manifesting and hard work! Congrats Sasha!!” Several fans remembered Allen posting the original video where he promised to revisit in a year, and they seemed to find the whole thing rather cathartic.

“The Last Year Has Been Wild”

Allen recently celebrated a birthday on June 4, finally exiting his teen years. The vocalist is known for posting quirky pics and videos on social media, like the one on Instagram where he presented fans with the following dare: “literally 1 f***ing like and ill go blonde.”

The “Voice” star followed through on the threat and soon after, posted a picture of himself with bleach blonde hair. The post read, “the caption on my last post was not a joke.” Caleb Liechty from the winner of season 21 of “The Voice,” Girl Named Tom, teased, “wow subtle brag Sash, that you got a like on a post.”

On July 9, Allen posted an Instagram pic of himself with a stuffed pink octopus on his shoulder. He captioned the post with, “this is the 2nd trans octopus that i own,” to which one fan responded, “Everything in this picture is just- cute. ❤️”

Allen has a serious side as well, especially when it comes to his music. The talented singer/songwriter has released numerous clips of songs he’s been working on, such as the original, “Planetarium.”

YouTube fans have raved about the tune and its creator. One fan posted, “You’re an incredible songwriter! I’m so glad to be here to see where your career goes.” Another commented, “I am obsessed with this song. It’s on repeat.” Another heartfelt comment read, “You are an INCREDIBLE young man. I love your story and see it helping sooo many kids and parents through their journey. I wish you much success in your music career and also in life. Love you Sasha!”

Sashaholics and plenty of others are eager to follow Allen’s career as it continues to soar, both with and without his duet partner.

