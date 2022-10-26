VIDEOS: ‘The Voice’ Contestants Share Behind-The-Scenes of Battles

“The Voice” season 22 is in full swing!

This week marked the end of the fierce Battle rounds, and with the new Three-Way Knockouts coming next week, some contestants are taking this opportunity to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos on Instagram, and send love to their coaches and fellow competitors.

“For battles, the coaching sessions take place over four days and the actual battle performances take two days,” executive producer Audrey Morrissey told SheKnows, so it is no surprise that the contestants would take a lot of photos and videos during their downtime and between taping.

Contestants Shared a Lot of Laughs in Battles Rehearsals

While many contestants shared compilations of their rehearsal process for the Battles, a constant theme throughout the posts was laughter.

Despite being eliminated in her battle against Eric Who, Sydney Kronmiller had a lot of laughs during the rehearsal process and shared some clips on Instagram. In one clip, Kronmiller and Who are starting a run-through of their rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” when Who’s voice comes on over the recorded piano track, singing the wrong song.

In the video, Who apologized profusely and went to fix their track, but it was all in good fun, as the singer wrote in the comments of the post “MISS YOU ❤️‼️ CAN WE MEET UP TOMORROW TO JUST LAUGH 😂 booking my flight now!!”

Who also shared his own backstage content, including him brushing his teeth in the hair and makeup chairs and surprising Kronmiller by recording a video which she expected to be a photo.

Another fast friendship that came to be during the Battles was between Jaeden Luke and Bodie. Fortunately for the artists, Camila Cabello used her Steal on Luke after Bodie won the Battle to Justin Bieber’s “As Long As You Love Me”, so both of these friends will be advancing onto the Knockouts.

Backstage at the Battles rehearsals, Luke shared that the two had fun playing with a pair of black rubber gloves (with Luke even trying to strum the guitar with one) and microphone stands. Despite all the fun they had, the two were able to pull off an amazing Battle, and Luke has nothing but respect for Bodie, writing “So thankful to have met my lifelong brother, and honored to take the stage with such a talented artist & awesome person.”

Another moment of gratitude came from contestant David Andrew, who was unfortunately sent home after performing GIVĒON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” with Kim Cruse. Andrew simply captioned his post with “thank you” and shared a photo of his lyrics sheet from rehearsals as well as a clip of him and Cruse dancing in their hotel rehearsal and photos from backstage before their performance.

Who is Advancing to Three-Way Knockouts?

With all the Battles over and all Saves and Steals used, each team is even with nine members left standing. Here is what each team roster looks like going into next week’s Three-Way Knockouts.

Team Legend:

Omar Jose Cardona

Emma Brooke

Peyton Aldridge

Valarie Harding

Morgan Taylor

Parijita Bastola

The Marilynds (saved in Battles)

Kim Cruse

Ian Harrison (stolen from Team Gwen in Battles)

Team Gwen:

Alyssa Witrado

Cara Brindisi

Kayla Von Der Heide

Destiny Leigh (saved in Battles)

Kique

Daysia

Rowan Grace

Justin Aaron

Sasha Hurtado (stolen from Team Camila in Battles)

Team Camila:

Morgan Myles

Orlando Mendez

Reina Ley

Devix

Chello

Andrew Igbokidi

Eric Who

Steven McMorran (saved in Battles)

Jaeden Luke (stolen from Team Blake in Battles)

Team Blake: