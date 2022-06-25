‘Voice’ Coach ‘Appears Smitten’ with Millionaire CEO

A brand new judge was introduced to “The Voice” for season 22, after fans learned that Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson would not be returning. In a quirky TikTok video, it was revealed that Gwen Stefani would be one of the replacements. Soon after, Camila Cabello popped up and declared she would also be coaching on the NBC singing competition.

Cabello recently showed up back on the dating scene. The Cuban-born singer, and former member of the girl band, Fifth Harmony, apparently has more than winning “The Voice” on her mind. She is also busy bouncing back from her very public breakup with fellow pop singer Shawn Mendes.

In mid-June, the 25-year-old “Havana” singer was spotted out on the town with dating app CEO, Austin Kevitch. According to Page Six, “Cabello appeared smitten as she looked up at the businessman and laughed in several of the paparazzi images.”

ET reports that Cabello and Kevitch were set up by mutual friends, at the request of the 30-year-old entrepreneur. Page Six surmises, “it was clear that there was a lot of chemistry judging by the smiles and glimpses of deep conversation.”

Who is Austin Kevitch?

According to ELLE, Austin Kevitch was born in 1991 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was a high school jock who went on to study business management and computer engineering at Brucknell University. His next chapter in life led him to South Africa, where he studied psychology.

In 2013, Kevitch launched a social app called Brighten that allows users to send compliments to their friends anonymously. As ELLE explains, “the idea behind the app was born out of tragedy, as Kevitch lost one of his friends in a climbing incident. He later revealed that this moment forced him to remember that we often don’t let people know how much they mean to us until they’re gone.”

Currently, Kevitch is the founder and CEO of a dating app known as Lox Club, which he described in a 2020 Vogue article as “a “membership-based dating app for Jews with ridiculously high standards.”

Kevitch told Vogue that he started the app as a joke after a messy breakup, and subsequent frustration with existing dating apps. He was surprised when the app actually started to draw people in. It has apparently been quite profitable, considering that ELLE reports that Kevitch has a net worth of around $5 million.

Being Jewish is not a requirement to join the service, according to ET. However, The New York Times declares that members need to “show chutzpah. A good job and Instagram persona don’t hurt,” either. Apparently, Kevitch bypassed his own app when he asked his friends to fix him up with Cabello.

Is Cabello on the Rebound?

The new “Voice” coach and Mendes called it quits in November 2021, after a two-year relationship, reports Glamour. Page Six suggests that Kevitch “bears a striking resemblance to the ‘Treat You Better’ singer, and that Cabello seemingly “has a type.”

In addition to the physical similarities between Kevitch and Mendes, Cabello also seems to have a proclivity for men in the dating business. According to ET, “Prior to dating Shawn Mendes, Cabello was dating Matthew Hussey, a dating expert and confidence coach for women. Cabello and Hussey dated for nearly two years but broke up in June 2019 just a week after Cabello and Mendes released the steamy music video for their duet, ‘Señorita.’”

Whether Kevitch is a rebound relationship – or whether this will turn into a relationship at all – remains to be seen. However, Cabello told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily that since their split, she and Mendes are both “learning how to be healthy adults.”

