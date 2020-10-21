A Voice Coach Is One of the Presenters at the 2020 CMT Awards

Kelly Clarkson, who is a Season 19 coach on The Voice, will also be making an appearance at the 2020 CMT Awards as a presenter. Clarkson has been busy, and also hosted the 2020 Billboard Music Awards earlier this week.

The awards ceremony will also feature pop artists including Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry stepping in as presenters. The show will air live from Nashville, Tennessee, the heart of country music on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clarkson Shared Her Thoughts on The Voice Season 19 Premiere in an Instagram Video

Clarkson raved about opera singer Ryan Gallagher on her Instagram page following the premiere of The Voice, and chided Blake Shelton, saying he “tried to steal” him from her. She claimed he only turned his chair around “just to mess with” her. In the end, though, Gallagher picked Clarkson as his coach, and he even received a “Team Kelly” face mask with gold lettering, which Clarkson showed off in the video.

“Everyone should have turned their chair, ’cause he was amazing,” she said on the video. “I don’t care if you like opera or know opera or what. He’s amazing.”

Gallagher, 31, hails from the small town of Ada, Michigan, located east of Grand Rapids, according to M Live. He performed “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the second night of blind auditions.

“I grew up with four brothers and one sister. My mother is the backbone of our family. She’s had multiple sclerosis for 28 years,” Gallagher said on the show. “She’s going strong, maybe even more strong since she was diagnosed. My mom is a trooper. She gave me the courage to dream big and whatever you do, do it 100%.”

“First of all, no one in this competition can touch you,” Clarkson told Gallagher on the show. “You are totally unique. I really don’t want the cowboy to take you away from me because I will cry tonight.”

The COVID-19 Quarantine Led Clarkson to Realize She Needed to File for Divorce

The pandemic and quarantine was a contributing factor to Clarkson’s decision to file for a divorce, a source told Entertainment Tonight in June. Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock married in 2013, and have two children together. Their daughter, River, is 6, and their son, Remington, is 4.

The couple had been experiencing some marital difficulties, the source told ET, and those became accentuated during the pandemic as they quarantined on their Montana ranch. They hoped the experience might make their marriage stronger.

“Kelly and Brandon had been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out. They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental,” the source said. “The constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse.”

The source added Clarkson’s career “definitely helped to keep her mind off things, but this recent downtime gave her the time she needed to think about her life and her marriage.”

Clarkson shared snippets of her life at the ranch at the start of the pandemic, including a photo of Blackstock and River going horseback riding.

“Quarantine hair don’t care,” Clarkson wrote March 27, 2020. “Daddy’s giving River riding lessons and she loved it.”

