Former ‘Voice’ Coach to Produce ‘Gritty’ New TV Series

While he is mostly known for his singing, former “Voice” coach, Usher, is no stranger to television. In addition to being a coach on seasons four and six of the NBC vocal competition, the “My Way” singer has appeared on television shows like “Moesha” and “7th Heaven,” according to Revolt.

Music and ‘The Voice’

Usher Raymond IV entered the music business at a very young age. He was on a talent show similar to “The Voice,” called “Star Search,” in 1991, at age 13, where he won the title of Best Teen Vocalist, BestLife reports.

In 1994, at 15 years old, he released his first album. Usher has been dominating the R&B music scene ever since. According to All Music, “As part of the thriving LaFace label roster, [Usher]… had an instant impact on the post-new jack swing era and successfully rode mainstream songwriting and production trends across three decades.”

Usher was on “The Voice” with Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Shakira in season four, which aired in 2013. He came close to winning with contestant Michelle Chamuel, but ultimately lost to Shelton’s country star, Danielle Bradberry. When Usher returned for season six, he won the competition with soul singer Josh Kaufman. According to Us Weekly, Usher declared at the time, “If Blake Shelton won again, I would have walked off the stage.”

Yeah! Usher is Changing Things Up

Currently, Usher is taking on a new role, as one of the executive producers of an upcoming TV show called “Storyville,” from Starlings TV. The premise of the show is the birth of jazz music in New Orleans, including “the story of the brothel madams of the red light district,” Revolt explains. In Usher’s own words, it “is an epic tale sparked by the origins of the sound that inspired my career – a story that touches the nerve of social and cultural relevance today.”

According to one of Usher’s co-producers, Starlings TV President, Chris Philip, “Usher’s massive global appeal, musical and acting genius will propel this unique and compelling original series into must-see viewing worldwide,” Revolt reports.

Philip went on to say, “[Usher’s] invaluable creative and musical contributions to Storyville fulfill our vision of contrasting the gritty, sometimes brutal sides of New Orleans life with it giving birth to a beautiful, diverse and defining new artform,” according to the outlet.

Other co-executive producers on the project include the creators of “Storyville,” Bill Macdonald, Walt Becker and Marcus Morton, along with CEO of Starlings TV, Karine Martin. According to Variety, “the show reps the first series drama to be exec produced by Usher.”

Starlings TV is currently responsible for the hit TV series “Departure,” which can be viewed on Peacock, and “Pandora,” which airs on the CW, as well as “Sherlock’s Daughter” and “Shadowland,” which can be streamed globally, Variety explains.

According to Revolt, there is no release date confirmed for “Storyville” as of yet, but Usher and the entire team of executive producers are very excited about the project.

