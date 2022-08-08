3 Ex ‘Voice’ Coaches Have Had Major Legal Issues This Year

2022 has been a tumultuous year for three stars who have been coaches on ‘The Voice,’ particularly when it comes to legal troubles.

Shakira, who was a coach in seasons four and six, is facing up to eight years in prison.

Kelly Clarkson, who coached on seasons 14-21 has been in and out of court ever since she filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock in 2020.

Ricky Martin, who was a coach on The Voice Australia and La Voz (The Voice, Mexico) was facing up to 50 years in prison.

Shakira: Tax Fraud

Latina musical artist Shakira could face to up to eight years in prison if she is found guilty of tax fraud. According to Reuters, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer “is accused of failing to pay up 14.5 million euros ($14.7 million) in tax income between 2012 and 2014.” However, Shakira claims she did not live in Spain during those years. She says she did not move to Spain until 2015, and has paid all of the taxes she owes, Reuters reports.

ABC News explains, “At the heart of the legal wrangling is the question of the singer’s residence: Prosecutors allege she lived mostly in Spain despite having an official residence in the Bahamas.”

Shakira’s public relations team, Llorente y Cuenca, issued a statement on July 24, 2022 explaining why she rejected a settlement offer and plans to fight for her innocence in court. According to Reuters, the PR statement conveys that the former “Voice” coach views the case as “a total violation of her rights” and “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law. The singer is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement.”

Kelly Clarkson: Divorce and Civil Suit

Clarkson is currently involved in a lawsuit with her former father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock’s company, Starstruck Management Group. According to court documents obtained by Heavy, Blackstone is alleging that Clarkson owes the company more than $1 million in commissions for helping her become a “mega superstar” since she signed with them in 2007, even though she was already a multi-Grammy winner at that point.

Clarkson, the ex-wife of Narvel’s son, Brandon, has filed a countersuit which alleges that neither the father nor the son was a licensed talent agent, which should make their contract “void and unenforceable,” the court records state.

Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were officially divorced in 2022, but their legal battles are continuing on as well. The next hearing in the Starstruck case is scheduled for March 27, 2023, according to court records.

Ricky Martin: Incest and Abuse

Ricky Martin was a coach on The Voice Australia for three seasons, and in-between, he was a coach on La Voz, the Mexican version of “The Voice,” according to Entertainment Weekly. Although the charges against him for domestic abuse with a relative were recently dropped, he is still working to earn back his reputation.

According to The Associated Press (AP), a restraining order was issued against Martin on Friday, July 1, 2022 by his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. Sanchez alleged that he and Martin had a romantic relationship for seven months, and that the Latino pop star was stalking him.

The charges were dropped and the restraining order was thrown out shortly after. Martin’s lawyers posted on Instagram, “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.”

After the charges were dropped, TMZ posted an exclusive video in which Martin asserted, “To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best. And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”

While Martin’s legal troubles are now behind him, Shakira’s and Clarkson’s are likely to drag on for quite some time. Heavy will continue to post updates as they arise.

