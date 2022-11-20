Which ‘Voice’ Contestant Are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Rooting For?

“The Voice” season 22 live shows are in full swing, and fans are buzzing on social media in support of their favorite singers. This week, top 13 contestant Parijita Bastola received word that she has some celebrity supporters, former “Voice” coach Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In an Instagram story this week, Bastola shared a screenshot of her direct messages with her coach John Legend, who wrote to her after the first round of live performances to say, “Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas just wrote me and told me how much they love you and love seeing you wearing your saree 😃”

“ARE YOU GUYS SEEING THIS RIGHT????” Bastola wrote on the photo, amazed at the support she’s receiving for her run on the show and for representing her Nepalese culture.

Parijita Bastola’s Mother Helped Put Together Her Outfits

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was born in Jamshedpur, India, and Parijita Bastola’s family is from Nepal. The saree (sometimes spelled “sari”) is a traditional outfit in these and other South Asian countries. What Chopra Jonas may not know about Bastola’s outfits on “The Voice” is that her mother helped put them together.

Bastola’s mother Bira Tiwari posted on Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s run on “The Voice”, and wrote, “Photos dump of the blind audition!I I put together all the outfits Pari is if wearing! It was so much fun and I enjoyed it throughly and I am still loving it! We were in LA for almost a month and a half and wanted to go out and party at the beach after blind audition but we all were so emotionally exhausted and decided to stay at hotel and party with all other contestants and there family.”

Bastola has spoken about the importance of her family’s Nepalese heritage before, and noted that she is the first Nepalese-American to audition for “The Voice” in 22 seasons. After her Blind Audition, when asked by Camila Cabello what music she wanted to make, Bastola answered that she would “definitely like to incorporate my Nepalese heritage into my singing and music.”

Parijita Bastola Also Received a Shoutout From the Governor

Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are not the only big names to send Parijita Bastola their support this season on “The Voice”. Bastola has also heard from the Governor of her home state of Maryland.

On November 17, Governor Larry Hogan posted a message for the 17-year-old singer to his Facebook page, wishing the Maryland resident good luck in the competition.

“Congratulations to Parijita Bastola of Severna Park for advancing to the top 13 on NBC’s The Voice—Maryland is rooting for you!” Hogan wrote in the post, which Bastola later shared on her Instagram story.

The comments of Hogan’s post were flooded with other Marylanders sending words of encouragement to Bastola, with one fan writing, “Thank you Governor Hogan for this shoutout to our hometown girl Parijita Bastola on The Voice! We are so proud of and excited for her!”

“The Voice” returns tomorrow, November 21 at 8 pm Eastern, with the Top 13 Live Performances. Fans will be able to vote from Monday night until Tuesday morning, and Tuesday at 8 pm the live results show will determine which 10 contestants move on to the next round.

