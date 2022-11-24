‘Voice’ Star’s Son Recovering From Accident

“Voice” coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen had to take their young son Miles to the doctor for stitches after his “first official accident.” Thankfully, it wasn’t for something more serious, like a broken arm, which is what they had “predicted” would be the first accident for the 4-year-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chrissy Teigen Shared a Photo of Miles With a Bandage on His Head

In her Instagram stories from November 9, the Sports Illustrated model shared a photo of her young son sporting a small bandage on his forehead and wrote, “Well, I had always predicted a broken arm first, but stitches inched in as Miles’ first official accident.”

Luckily, the stitches didn’t “inch in” until after Teigen had some new photographs taken of Miles and their daughter Luna, which she posted just two days before the accident.

Teigen made no mention of what happened to Miles, but we wonder if it had anything to do with playing the game “The Floor is Lava.”

On November 8, Teigen was tweeting about her day at home with Miles. There was a “major meltdown” over a game of UNO, and then once the tears stopped, they moved on to “floor is lava.”

Either way, Miles seemed to bounce right back because he later got to go with his big sister to the set of “The Voice” to hang out with his dad during a taping.

“My biggest fans (until they’re too cool to think I’m cool) came to @nbcthevoice! They’re definitely voting for #TeamLegend,” wrote Legend on Instagram, sharing another post of when they came to set before the pandemic and were quite a bit younger. Fans were struck by how fast they are growing up.

“They were so tiny. You probably could carry both of them then,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Hahahaha how are they growing up so fast?!”

A third fan wrote, “Wow, how they’ve grown,” and a fourth added, “They were so wee and now so grown up.”

On the more recent post, one fan wrote, “You have the most incredibly beautiful kids ever! (Besides mine of course!!!) Cannot wait for #3 to show up! Love you guys!”

Legend & Teigen Are Expecting Baby No. 4 in Early 2023

In early August 2022, Teigen and Legend announced on Instagram that they are expecting their fourth child and based on her growing baby bump, she is most likely due in January or February 2023.

It will be their fourth child in total — daughter Luna is 6 and Miles is 4, then in 2020, their son Jack died pre-term from a partial placenta abruption.

At the time, they shared some photos of themselves in the hospital with Jack, holding him and crying.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” wrote Teigen on Instagram, adding, “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

After they announced their fourth child on the way, Legend opened up to the BBC podcast “Desert Island Discs” about losing Jack and their decision to post the photos from the hospital on social media.

Legend told the podcast:

It was difficult and I was hesitant to share [the photos], but I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people. Way more people than anybody realizes go through this and I think they feel alone a lot of times — they told us they felt alone a lot of times. And us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone and feel like there were other people going through it and that there was a community of people going through it. I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people.

On Teigen’s announcement for baby No. 4, she wrote that the last few years since losing Jack have been “a blur of emotions” but that “joy has filled [their] home and hearts again.”

“We have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK, if it’s healthy today I’ll announce,’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” wrote the model.

“The Voice” currently airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC. It will return for its 23rd season in the spring of 2023.