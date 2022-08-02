‘This Year’s Love’: ‘Voice’ Winner Announces Surprise Engagement

The journey from child star, to winner of ‘The Voice,’ to engaged supermom has not always been an easy one for Alisan Porter. But she beamed with happiness when she announced her engagement to Justin de Vera on Instagram on July 31, 2022.

Porter’s fiancé sprung the surprise proposal on her during a David Gray concert while he was playing their song. An Instagram user asked what song that was, and Porter answered, “This Year’s Love.”

de Vera ‘Did the Damn Thang’

Part of the Instagram carousel features a short video where Porter explains that she and de Vera are having a “parents’ night out.” The couple shares a child together, Shilo Bee, who was born in October 21, according to People.

Porter describes the proposal as follows: “Last night while @davidgray played our song, @jtrvth did the damn thang! It was perfect and full circle and very US. The love I have for you runs through many lifetimes my Beesh so as you always say….. in this life and the next and the next and the next.”

One photo shows de Vera down on one knee, while the new bride-to-be is excitedly showing off her ring to the camera. The proposal happened in front of The Greek Theatre, which is where the David Gray concert was held.

It seems apparent that Porter was surprised by the dancer/choreographer’s proposal. In the aforementioned video, as Porter walks ahead of de Vera, he utters, “yeah, this is gonna be fun!” before flashing a huge Cheshire grin at the camera.

The upcoming nuptials will make them a family of five. In addition to Shilo Bee, “Porter also shares son Mason Blaise, 10, and daughter Aria Sage, 8, with ex-husband Brian Autenrieth, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2017,” People reports.

The Road to Paradise

Play

ALISAN PORTER – OVER THE RAINBOW (Star Search 80s) Needless to say, she won…….. 2008-07-25T19:03:17Z

Porter has been a star practically since she could walk. When she was just five years old, she become the youngest winner ever of the talent competition, Star Search. When she was eight years old, she played Taylor Buckman in the hit Ron Howard film, “Parenthood,” starring Steve Martin. At age 10, she landed the starring role in the hit movie “Curly Sue,” where she played a precocious orphan alongside co-star Jim Belushi. “Curly Sue” is considered to be her breakout role.

Most of Porter’s career as an adult was spent in musical theater, however, she did release a self-titled album in 2009, and another one called “Who We Are” in 2014, before winning season 10 of “The Voice” in 2016. After she claimed victory on team Christina Aguilera, she released a third album titled “Pink Cloud.”

When she was on “The Voice,” Porter talked openly about her struggles with addiction and depression. After getting a four-chair turn and a standing ovation in her blind audition, Porter told the judges (and America) “Honestly, I was going through a hard time in life. I actually got sober nearly eight years ago…And I really feel like the universe just had a plan for me because you guys turned for me today,” Inside Edition recaps.

Apparently, what the universe has in store for Porter now is to marry Justin de Vera, and continue being a doting mom.

READ NEXT: ‘Love Wins’: ‘Voice’ Alum Marries Her ‘Person’