‘Voice’ Winner Seriously Injured After Falling Down Stairs

Alfie Arcuri, winner of season five of “The Voice” Australia was in the hospital for three months due to a fall that left him with multiple shattered spinal discs, according The Daily Mail UK.

The singer/songwriter won “The Voice” Australia in 2016, as part of Delta Goodrem’s team. Goodrem is an Australian singer and actress who briefly dated former U.S. Voice coach, Nick Jonas, in 2011 and 2012, reports Metro UK.

Arcuri was pursuing a successful music career, having recently released the song and music video, “Overtime,” which Culture Fix said, “proves as endearing as Alfie’s prior releases, thanks to its powerful lyricism and Alfie’s pitch perfect vocal.”

Arcuri's 'Overtime' Video

Alfie Arcuri – OVERTIME (Official Video) Listen to 'Overtime' here: ffm.to/alfiearcuri-overtime 💜 Follow Alfie Arcuri Instagram: bit.ly/ALFIE_IG TikTok: bit.ly/ALFIE_TikTok Facebook: bit.ly/ALFIE_FB Twitter: bit.ly/ALFIE_TW Subscribe to Alfie’s YouTube channel bit.ly/ALFIE_subscribe Visit alfiearcuri.com and join the mailing list Overtime is a song about my struggles with anxiety. It's the darkness that has followed me through most of my life and I hope this… 2022-06-23T21:00:11Z

According to NowToLove, “Alfie soared to victory in 2016 and soon after released his debut album Zenith which featured his original song, Cruel. The album peaked at number 5 on the ARIA album chart at the time.”

The Daily Mail explains that Arcuri had gone to Europe in 2021 “to perform at the ‘New Wave’ festival in Sochi, Russia.” While in Europe, he traveled to Italy, which is where he took a serious tumble down a flight of stairs and ended up in the hospital.

“The Voice” winner had to spend three months in a European hospital before he was well enough to fly back to his homeland of Australia to get much-needed surgery.

Arcuri’s Prior Struggles

Arcuri had suffered from anxiety for quite some time before the accident, which is what his “Overtime” song is actually about. According to The Daily Mail, Arcuri explained, “This song is about my struggles with anxiety. I know I’m not alone – I’ve witnessed so many of my music industry peers suffer during Covid mentally and financially – and wanted to stress the importance of helping others and sharing our stories amidst this collective consciousness.”

Part of Arcuri’s anxiety issues come from struggling with his identity as a gay man. By the time he won “The Voice” in Australia he was out and proud. NowToLove reports that Arcuri is “a big advocate for LGBTIQ+ rights and was the first openly gay winner on the show.” He was 24 at the time.

Prior to his appearance on “The Voice,” Arcuri was fearful about coming out to his family for years, asserts The Daily Mail. The outlet reports that in 2016, Arcuri stated in a TV WEEK article, “I prepared myself to be alone as an adult. I just couldn’t imagine my family accepting me as being gay.”

Arcuri also opened up to The Feed about being raised Catholic and how that affected his feelings about being gay, reports NowToLove. He stated, “It’s pretty sad to think that for 24 years of my life, I felt like an outcast in this world…without fail, every single night, from when I was a teenager, from year 7 to 12, I literally prayed every single night, to God, to make me straight.”

Fortunately, Arcuri’s family was actually very supportive when he told them the truth. As the Daily Mail reports, “he was comforted by their unflinching support, saying: ‘My family was absolutely amazing. I would have come out a lot earlier if I’d known how they’d react.”

Additional details on Arcuri’s condition will be forthcoming as more information is released.

