How to Vote for Instant Save on ‘The Voice’ Tonight

Tonight on “The Voice,” the top twenty contestants will be whittled down to the top thirteen.

Last night, all twenty vocalists performed and America voted for their favorite contestants. Beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time tonight on NBC, the results of the voting will be revealed. The two contestants with the most votes from each team will automatically move on to the top 13. Each coach will then pick one of their remaining team members to move on, leaving two contestants from each team vulnerable.

That’s where the Instant Save comes in. Viewers will have a chance to save one of the eight contestants in danger of going home. How do viewers do this? By voting. Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Instant Save.

When Does Voting Open for the Instant Save?

Unlike last night’s voting, the Instant Save voting will only be open for a period of five minutes, so be sure not to miss it! If you’re watching “The Voice” live, the opening of Instant Save voting will be announced on the show, which starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

If you aren’t able to watch live tonight, there are other ways to be notified of voting opening. You can download “The Voice” official app and subscribe to push notifications or follow “The Voice” on Twitter for the latest updates. If you enable notifications on the app, you will receive an alert shortly before the save opens.

Note that the vote occurs during the Eastern and Central Time broadcast of the episode, so West Coast voters will have to cast their votes before the episode airs in their time zone.

How Do You Vote for the Instant Save?

Voting for the Instant Save is simple and can be done on “The Voice” official app or here on the NBC website.

The Instant Save allows you to save your favorite artist from going home this week. In order to vote, you’ll need to sign in with an email address, or through Facebook or Google.

In past years, the Instant Save took place on Twitter. Viewers would use the hashtag #VoiceSave and the name of the artist they wanted to stay in the competition. But for the past few seasons, the process has been simplified and Instant Saves have taken place on the NBC website and “The Voice” official app.

Who is in the Top 20?

Here are the top 20 contestants who competed for spots in the top 13 last night. Only three contestants from each team are guaranteed safety tonight.

Team Kelly

Jeremy Rosado

Katie Rae (stolen from team Ariana)

Gymani

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia (stolen from team Ariana)

Team Legend

Shadale

Jershika Maple (stolen from team Kelly)

Joshua Vacanti

Samuel Harness

David Vogel (stolen from team Ariana)

Team Ariana

Bella DeNapoli

Jim and Sasha Allen

Raquel Trinidad

Holly Forbes (stolen from team Kelly)

Ryleigh Plank

Team Blake

Peedy Chavis

Lana Scott

Paris Winningham (stolen from Team Legend)

Wendy Moten

Libianca

Who will earn the most votes tonight? Who will be saved by the viewers at home? And who is going home?

Find out tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

