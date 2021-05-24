How to Vote For ‘The Voice’ 2021 Top 5 Contestants

After the first of its two-part finale airs tonight (Monday, May 24, 2021), NBC’s “The Voice” will declare a winner on Tuesday.

But before that happens, the Top 5 contestants will take the stage Monday to perform for a chance at the title. The season 20 winner will be revealed during Tuesday’s live show, which also features performances from a handful of guest stars, including former coach Adam Levine.

It all comes down to this. 💥 The epic 2-night #VoiceFinale begins TONIGHT 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/WTcNRomYrH — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2021

Throughout season 20, “The Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton have built their teams and coached their contestants along the way, but ultimately America had a say in who made it to the finale.

Tonight, fans have one last chance to determine the winner of this season of “The Voice.” Here’s when and how to vote:

When Voting Starts & How to Vote

Tonight is the biggest vote yet. Are you ready? 👇 #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/HFlKfN2VST — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2021

Tonight (May 24) is the last time this season fans will be able to vote on “The Voice.” Vote online or through NBC’s “The Voice” app at the start of Monday’s live show airing at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Voting is open until 7 a.m. Eastern Tuesday, May 25. The results will be revealed during Tuesday’s finale.

To vote through the official website, sign in, or create an NBC account. With the official “Voice” app, fans can do more than just vote and save contestants during the live shows. They can also watch performance videos, learn more about each contestant, and even build their own fantasy team.

Since it’s the finale, there are no more opportunities to save a contestant using the Instant Save vote (per NBC’s official site).

The Top 5 Will Perform Live Monday Night

There are only five contestants remaining. Going into tonight’s finale, Shelton’s team has the advantage with not just one but two team members after Jordan Matthew Young won the Wildcard Instant Save during the May 18, 2021 live show.

Each contestant will perform twice with a ballad and an “up-tempo” song, according to ET

Here’s how the teams look like going into the finale:

Team Kelly Clarkson

Kenzie Wheeler

Team Blake Shelton

Cam Anthony

Jordan Matthew Young

Team John Legend

Victor Solomon

Team Nick Jonas

Rachel Mac

Other Performances on Tap for Tuesday Night’s Finale

During the second part of “The Voice” finale (airing Tuesday, May 25), guest performers will provide much of the night’s entertainment before the season’s winner is revealed.

The live show will feature performances by country star Kelsea Ballerini, who filled in for Clarkson during the Battle Rounds, as well as this season’s Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg with DJ Battlecat, according to a post on the show’s official Twitter account. Former coach Stefani is also set to perform her hit “Slow Clap” alongside Saweetie, per ET.

The star-studded list also includes Justin Bieber, who plans to perform a medley of hits (“Peaches” and “Hold On”), according to ET, as well as Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, former “American Idol” contestant Lauren Daigle and Broadway star Ben Platt.

Former coach Adam Levine is performing on “The Voice” as well. The “Girls Like You” singer left the NBC reality TV singing competition in 2019 after 16 seasons and three wins as a coach, according to Billboard.

The Maroon 5 frontman was one of the original coaches on “The Voice” alongside Blake Shelton, who’s appeared on the show since its inception.

According to Billboard, Levine will take the stage Tuesday along with his band to perform the hit song “Beautiful Mistakes” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

The two-part season finale of “The Voice” airs Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, the 25, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

Follow the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Versus ‘American Idol’ 2021: Which Show Has Better Ratings?