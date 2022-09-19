Will Format Changes Affect When Fans Can Vote on Season 22 of ‘The Voice’?

It’s finally here! Season 22 of “The Voice” premieres tonight on NBC at 8pm ET. Viewers can tune in live on NBC or stream on Peacock. They can also watch on fubo TV, which has a free trial available.

Big Changes Are Happening in Season 22

The new season will bring some major changes, including the introduction of new coach, Camila Cabello. Gwen Stefani is also returning as a coach. Both Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande exited after season 21. Blake Shelton and John Legend will be returning as coaches as well.

There is also a lot of talk about a major format change in the knockout rounds, in which three contestants will compete instead of two. Other rumored changes include having 14 members on each coach’s team instead of the traditional 12.

According to MJS Big Blog, “With a super-sized contestant list, how many auditions will be edited down to a montage? NBC scheduled an extra Blind Audition episode and TWO more Battle Round episodes compared to last season. However, because the Knockouts pit 3 contestants instead two against each other, there are only three Knockouts compared to four last season.”

The Full Season 22 Schedule and When to Vote

With all of these changes, many fans are wondering how the voting timeline will be affected. Usually, fans start voting once the live shows begin airing. At this time, it does not appear as if that will change.

Based on the schedule released by NBC, voting will begin during the Monday, November 14 show, which is when the first live show is scheduled. Here is the entire schedule for the season, as per BolaVIP:

Blind Auditions

Monday, Sept. 19 – Premiere

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Monday, Sept. 26

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Monday, Oct. 3

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Monday, Oct. 10

Battle Rounds

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Monday, Oct 17

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Monday, Oct. 24

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Monday, Oct. 31

Knockouts

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Monday, Nov. 7

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Live Shows

Monday Nov 14

Tuesday Nov 15

Monday Nov 21

Tuesday Nov 22

Monday Nov 28

Tuesday Nov 29

Monday Dec 5

Tuesday Dec 6

Monday Dec 12

Finale: Tuesday, Dec. 13

“The Block” is also returning for season 22. According to NBC, with the block, “The coach chairs each have an extra set of buttons with the other three coaches’ names on them, which prevents a coach from adding a new artist to his or her team. The coaches can only use their block buttons on one artist for the entire first round of the competition.”

The site further explains, “The blocked coach only discovers they are blocked if they press their button, and though their chair will still turn, their lane lights up with ‘BLOCKED.’ If the coach doesn’t press their button, the block is still available for another audition.”

There will also be a whole new set of advisors this season. The battle advisors for this year’s coaches, as announced in an NBC press release obtained by Heavy, are as follows:

Season 22 Battle Advisors include:

“Team Legend: Critically acclaimed two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan

Team Camila: Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth

Team Blake: Grammy Award-nominated, chart-topping country music star Jimmie Allen

Team Gwen: Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Sean Paul, who is considered one of Jamaica’s most prolific artists”

