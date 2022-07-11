‘The Voice’ Coach Recalls Not Being ‘Allowed’ to Compete on Show

“The Voice” Nigeria coach Aituaje Iruobe, known as Waje professionally, recently recalled wanting to audition for the US version of the show but not being allowed to do so.

In an interview with The Will Nigeria, Waje said that she wanted to audition for “The Voice” but realized the rules of the show would not allow her to compete.

“I had considered being a contestant in the US version and while I was filling my form, I realized I had to be a resident of the US for me to be a contestant,” she shared. “So when I was called and told a show was coming up and I was going to be a coach on ‘THe Voice,’ I felt like, ‘Oh my God, what other way to be a part of the brand itself.'”

People Look at Her ‘Different’ When They Know She Coaches ‘The Voice’

During the interview, Waje shared that people look at her differently when they learn she’s a coach on the competition show.

“Sometimes when I go, especially for international gatherings, and they’re introducing me and say, ‘she’s a coach on ‘The Voice,’ everybody just looks at me different like, ‘okay, there’s some substance in there,'” she said.

She was excited to work with Folarin Falana, also known as Falz The Bahd Guy and whether their new single came as a result of working together on the show.

“Actually yes, because his chair was always next to mine,” she said. “And during breaks we always had time to chat and just chill. I’ve always been a fan of Falz, I think he’s an amazing artist. What he does with his lyrics and how he makes it so relatable.”

She added, “Usually when I find people who their talents and their gifts resonate with me, I always want to be in that same workspace with them. So I reached out to him and said, ‘See, we haven’t worked together, how about we do a song together?’ and he was like, ‘oh yeah, that’s true.'”

Waje has first gained recognition after she was featured on “Omoge Mi” by P-Square and the 2008 hit “Do Me.” The singer has been a coach on “The Voice” Nigeria since its first season in 2016 and recently released a single with rap artist Zoro titled “Ngwa,” according to her Wikipedia page.

Nick Jonas Is Set to Star in a New Movie

“The Voice” US has its own share of successful coaches, including Nick Jonas, who is set to star in an upcoming movie.

The movie is a buddy comedy titled “Foreign Relations,” and it stars Jonas and Glen Powell, who recently appeared in “Top Gun: Mavertick.”

It is set to be written by Charlie Kesslering and is directed by Kat Coiro, who was the director of Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson’s comedy “Marry Me,” according to Deadline.

Jonas is a cast member on the TV show “Dancing With Myself,” which airs on NBC.

In a recent episode of the series, Jonas tried to mirror fellow judge Shakira’s body-roll movement, which landed him laughs from fans and later from his wife.

“Do you salsa, Nick?” Shakira asked Jonas during the episode.

He replied, “Sometimes.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

READ NEXT: Stalker Breaks Into Home of ‘The Voice’ Coach