WATCH: 15-Year-Old ‘Voice’ Contestant Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears With Emotional Performance

NBC’s The Voice has introduced many new singers and young performers throughout the years, but this season, Carter Rubin has the chance of becoming the youngest male contestant to win the show and bringing Gwen Stefani her first win.

For his first season finale performance, Rubin performed “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus, which was a choice made by him and Stefani. Prior to the performance, the show flashed back to Rubin’s previous times on the stage this season and focused on him bringing Kelly Clarkson to tears after one performance.

With this being the last song he covered before the season ended and a winner was crowned, the song choice was especially important, and he lived up to the expectations of the coaches.

Rubin Performed “The Climb” for the Season Finale

Carter Rubin Sings the Inspirational Miley Cyrus Song "The Climb" – The Voice Live Finale Part 1Carter Rubin performs Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" during the Live Finale Part 1 on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays & Tuesdays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow… 2020-12-15T01:56:40Z

Rubin once again brought Stefani to tears and got a standing ovation from two of the coaches, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. When it was his turn to talk, Shelton had nothing but praise for the young singer.

“Carter, I gotta say, you know, even though I’m supposed to be your competition over here I’ve never felt that way because this has been a tough year for everybody in the world…” he told him. “To be able to listen to somebody with your talent and your heart, finding out more about the person you are, I’m a fan, man. Unbelievable.”

His own coach, Gwen Stefani, also had high praise for Rubin.

“I’m so happy for you and you’re unbelievable, you’re just so calm. It just feels like you’re meant to be doing this,” Stefani told him. “You are just so special and so gifted and so natural… congratulations again on an amazing performance.”

Blake Shelton Says Rubin is the Toughest Competition in Season 19

In a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Blake Shelton revealed that he thinks Carter Rubin will be the one to beat when it comes to this season of The Voice.

Shelton has two contestants in the finale, so he did start the night with an advantage. For context, Shelton has 30-year-old Ian Flanigan on his team. Flanigan is from Saugerties, New York. He has been writing songs since he was 11 years old, according to his cast biography. He has since launched his own production company with his life partner and daughter. They tour full-time from their motorhome.

Team Blake’s other contestant is Jim Ranger. He is 38 years old and is a resident of Bakersfield, California, according to his cast biography. He started singing when he was four years old and learned to play the guitar when he was 13. He has three children and currently works as a campus pastor and worship leader at his dad’s church.

Based on his performance during the first part of the two-night season finale event, it’s possible that Carter Rubin could take home the title of The Voice and be the youngest male to ever do so.

The Voice season 19 finale airs on Tuesday, December 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Rejected This Music Star