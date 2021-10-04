WATCH: Blake Shelton Slams Ariana Grande for ‘Tiny Elephants’ Fan Club

Blake Shelton and the rest of “The Voice” judges are teasing Ariana Grande and her fans.

In a recent video, the judges got into a debate over what Grande’s fans call themselves.

“What are your fan clubbers called?” Shelton asked Grande.

“We’re not starting that,” Grande replied.

When Shelton suggested the name “paranianas”, Legend turned to the crowed and asked fans directly what they call themselves. Someone in the audience then replied: “Tiny Elephants.”





Ariana Grande Loves Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani | The Voice Blind Auditions 2021 Outtakes Behind-the-scenes outtakes with Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton during the second week of Blinds!

Shelton chimed in, “I call you ‘paranianas,'” to which Grande had no response other than to laugh.

According to Urban Dictionary, the phrase “tiny elephant” is “the old version and true version of an Arianator.” An Arianator, meanwhile, is “someone who supports, stalks, loves, and obsesses over Ariana Grande 24/7.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice’

In March, news surfaced that Grande would be joining a new season of “The Voice.”

Grande shared the announcement on Twitter, writing, “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining

@kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! 🤍 @nickjonas we will miss you.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Audrey Morrissey said, “Having Ariana join us this season is the freshest thing ever, so it’s really fun, and she’s been incredible… [Grande] is a massive global superstar popular with multiple generations, but certainly the younger set right now. She’s relevant right in this moment in a unique way.”

In the same interview, Kelly Clarkson shared that fans may be surprised with Grande’s song choices for her team. “I don’t know what I expected song selection-wise, but I’ve loved the songs because it’s so random… It’s all over the map, even [in terms of] decade. I think that’s really cool.”

Legend added that the talent pool this season is undeniable. “This season feels like the deepest group of talented people that we’ve ever had.”

Blake Shelton & Ariana Grande ‘Feud’





Play



Jeremy Rosado's R&B Twist on Rascal Flatts' "Here Comes Goodbye" | The Voice Blind Auditions 2021 Jeremy Rosado performs Rascal Flatts' "Here Comes Goodbye" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

Shelton and Grande’s feud has been a highlight for many “Voice” fans, and when the two recently got into a tiff over contestant Jeremy Rosado, they had fans in stitches.

When Rosado performed during the blind auditions, Grande told him, “You have so many really special parts of your voice. And I think Kelly might be able to help you.”

She later said, “I do think Kelly might be the right fit in this case. I’m sorry.”

Shelton subsequently joked: “It’s on now,” to which Grande said: “It was on already.”

To date, Shelton has coached a whopping eight winners on “The Voice,” according to Screen Rant.

As pointed out by the outlet, Shelton’s first-ever winner was Jermaine Paul in Season two. That victory was followed by Cassadee Pope for Season three, and Danielle Bradberry for Season four.

Last year, Shelton’s mentee, Cam Anthony, took home the win, and Shelton broke his own record for coaching winners on the NBC series.

As pointed out by NBC 4, “The Voice” is halfway through its blind auditions, with only two episodes left in the Blind Auditions.

The show airs Mondays and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.