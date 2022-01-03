WATCH: Blake Shelton Bids Farewell to 2021 With Video Tribute

Blake Shelton is saying out with the old and in with the new. In an Instagram video, Shelton bid farewell to the year 2021 with a video montage, which you can watch below.

The video was set to the song, “Fire Up the Night,” and the country singer captioned the video, “2021 was one for the books… Let’s see what ya got 2022!!! C’mon!!!”

Unsurprisingly, the post included a lot of Gwen Stefani, whom Shelton wed over the July 4, 2021, weekend. The singer also threw it back to his “Voice” squad with a picture of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande. Along with his family and co-workers, Shelton included a look at his Ole Red music venue in Las Vegas.

At the end of the tribute, he featured a photo of him and Stefani at their ranch in Oklahoma.

Here’s what you need to know:

Is Blake Shelton Quitting ‘The Voice’?

The question on everyone’s mind these days is whether or not Shelton will be leaving “The Voice” in the near future. As fans are well aware, he is the only coach from Season 1 still remaining.





Play



Blake Shelton Shares When He and Gwen Stefani Will "Hopefully" Wed 2021-03-31T18:33:15Z

When Shelton spoke on “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on March 31, 2021, as seen above, he spoke about not only leaving “The Voice,” but Hollywood, in general.

Asked by Kotb if he sees himself living a simpler life eventually, he replied, “I hope that’s not too far down the road… Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.” He continued, “He added, “I mean, we’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things. But, hopefully, at some point, we get a chance to live some life.”

In true Shelton fashion, he, himself, has joked about leaving “The Voice.” In fact, Ariana Grande recently shared hysterical screenshots about Grande getting him kicked off the show.

Where Do Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Live?

These days, Shelton and Stefani split their time between a ranch in Oklahoma and a $13 million mansion in Los Angeles, according to Dirt.

The outlet reported that the L.A. home, set in the San Fernando Valley, has three full floors and 13,000 square feet of living space. The outlet reported, “There’s a substantial motorcourt, a four-car garage, a state-of-the-art Atmos home theater, giant kitchen with top-of-the-line everything, plus a massive backyard pool with inset spa and an unusually large cabana offering a full wet bar and outdoor kitchen.”

Meanwhile, their Oklahoma property sits on a hill near a lake. Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in a chapel on the estate, which is called the Ten Point Ranch, per Us Weekly.

Prior to their wedding, a source told the outlet, “Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help… It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year.”