WATCH: John Legend Saves Singer After Epic ‘Voice’ Battle

On October 12, Samara Brown and Brittany Bree belted their hearts out in the hopes of advancing to the next round of competitions on “The Voice.”

The singers sang Aretha Franklin’s hit song, “Something He Can Feel”, and their vocal chops had all the coaches about to click their buzzer to steal whoever wasn’t chosen.





Play



BrittanyBree vs. Samara Brown – Aretha Franklin's "Something He Can Feel" | The Voice Battles 2021 BrittanyBree and Samara Brown compete singing Aretha Franklin's "Something He Can Feel" during The Battles on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC! » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice… 2021-10-12T13:59:52Z

In the end, Legend picked Bree. And even though Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson hit their buzzers in an attempt to steal Brown, Legend saved the singer. That meant that Brown had to choose between Grande, Clarkson, and Legend.

She ended up choosing to rejoin Team Legend.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Pair Got a Standing Ovation From All Four Judges

Together, Brown and Bree earned a standing ovation from all the judges.

In fact, as of October 13, they had raked in over 628,000 views— the most Youtube views on their “Voice” performance video compared to all singers from the show from the night of October 12.

And what do we know about Bree and Brown?

Bree earned a four-chair turn on “The Voice” after her first audition.





Play



Four Chairs Turn for Brittany Bree on The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" | Voice Blind Auditions 2021 Brittany Bree performs The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC! » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on… 2021-10-01T13:59:48Z

According to Hollywood Life, Bree grew up singing in the church. In fact, “The Voice” was her first time singing outside of the church.

Bree, according to Hollywood Life, had also “never performed secular music in front of an audience before.”

Bree’s Instagram bio reads: “Mother| Bold Soul |Confident Speaker. Soulful Singer🎙Worshiper. 1Peter 2:9 A chosen Generation, A royal Priesthood…”

Samara Brown, meanwhile, is 32 and hails from The Bronx.

According to Westside News, she earned her degree in theater from Genesee Community College in 2009.

In 2009, as highlighted by the outlet, Brown acted in a featured show at the Theater Association of New York State Festival. The show, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf, earned the awards for “Excellence in Acting to the Ladies of Color for their Ensemble Work” and “Best Long Play of 2009.”

Westside News quoted Genesee Community College’s Director of the Fine and Performing Arts, Maryanne Arena, as saying of Brown: “Samara’s talent was compounded by her drive and her passion performing. She worked hard at rehearsals, she took apart each role she played and fully embraced the character… Samara is a star whether she is on or off the stage.”

What’s Next on ‘The Voice’?

After the battle rounds, a handful of singers will advance to The Knockouts, according to NBC.

The network writes:

“… only the strongest members of each coach’s roster remain and proceed to the new knockout rounds. The artists will be paired again with a member of their team, but this time they find out only minutes before performing who they are being compared against. The artists each select their own song to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. They are vying for their coach’s confidence and decision to take them to the live shows. Their coach will choose the winner and the artist not selected will be sent home.”

After that is the live shows, where the top performers of the season compete during a live broadcast. At that time, it’s up to a television audience vote to save your favorite singer. The two artists with the lowest number of votes go home each week.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.