Sneak Peek: 17-Year-Old Gets Four Chair Turn on ‘The Voice’

He may be only seventeen, but Carson Peters is proving he already has the skill to take it far this season on “The Voice.”

In a sneak peek of an upcoming Blind Audition, the Tennessee native belted out Don Williams’ “Tulsa Time” and the coaches– one by one– turned their chairs to cheer him on, and fight for him to be on their team.





John Legend was the first to turn his chair. He told Peters, “I heard a lot of Oklahoma references in that song… You might have an interest in being with a coach from that state…”

Kelly Clarkson then chimed in, “Or from the better one below it.”

When it was Ariana Grande’s turn to speak, she said, “I have no one on my team that is a country artist, but I am well aware that is not what you’re choosing. So I’m just going to say that you’re amazing.”

Blake Shelton subsequently did whatever he could to ensure Peters chose him. “There’s a lot of paths that you can take. What we gotta figure out is, which one best represents who you are. Let’s not mess around with what this opportunity is for you.”

Fans will have to tune in this week to see who Peters chooses as his “Voice” coach.

Here’s what you need to know:

He Has Been Playing the Fiddle Since He Was 3

According to his website, Peters started playing the fiddle at the ripe age of three. Within a year, he was “playing in fiddle competitions and jamming at musical festivals.”

Before he hit age thirteen, Peters was playing with bands like Bristol Rhythm and Roots, Dollywood’s Bluegrass and BBQ, Asheville’s Bluegrass First Class, Song of the Mountains, Carter Family Fold and WDVX’s World Class Bluegrass.

He even made appearances on the small screen, on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Little Big Shots.”

In 2014, Peters earned an invitation from Ricky Skaggs to perform with the band Kentucky Thunder on the Grand Ole Opry.

That same year, Peters was asked once again to appear at the Opry, and that time, he performed with his own band.

Is Grande Replacing Shelton?

Last week, Grande shared an Instagram shot of a text exchange between her and Blake Shelton.

In the text, Shelton sent Grande an article titled, “Producers at The Voice May Replace Blake Shelton After Ariana Grande Brings Fresh Energy.” He then jokingly wrote, “Thanks a lot, Ari… Thanks a fu**ing lot…”

Grande’s followers, for one, seem to be extremely amused by the interaction.

Katy Perry wrote, “Last slide.”

Grande’s brother, Frankie, wrote, “You’re so funny!!!”

Shelton, known for his dry sense of humor, has poked fun at Grande a number of times in the past. On September 20, he joked that his “dreams were destroyed” by Grande when she released the album “Dangerous Woman” on the same day he released the album, “If I’m Honest.”

Shelton told People, “I released the album, and I had some momentum going at that point musically. I was excited thinking that this might be my chance to have the No. 1 album in the country.”

Clarkson then told People, “I think I’m smart enough to steer clear of her releases.”

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC at 8 p.m. Easter and Pacific Times.