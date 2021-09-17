WATCH: First ‘The Voice’ Blind Audition of Season 21

Vaughn Mugol earned three chair turns for his blind audition on “The Voice”, though the sneak peek below doesn’t reveal who he will choose as his coach.

During his audition, Mugol shared that he is a registered nurse and is relatively new to singing.





On his Instagram page, Mugol writes that he is a “nurse by day, singer by night,” and lives in Texas.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande all turned their chair for Mugol, and each pulled for him to be on their teams.

What did they say? Who will he choose? And what do we know about Mugol?

Here’s what you need to know:

Mugol Sang “The A Team”

For his blind audition, Mugol sang Ed Sheeran’s “The A Team” and wowed the judges. Clarkson and Legend were the first two to turn their chairs, followed by Grande.

After his song was complete, Legend asked what his performing life was like. Mugol replied, “I’m a registered nurse so I usually just sing to my patients.”

Legend said, “What you did required a lot of seasoning that I wouldn’t expect from someone that doesn’t perform.”

At that point, Shelton joked, “Your performance was incredible, but I hate all of those three people,” he quipped in reference to the other judges.

Grande also took a shot at getting Mugol on her team: “I know that I’m new here and you guys don’t know me as a coach yet, but I want to guide you in this competition. I want to answer any questions you may have. I want to help you get where you want to go as an artist.”

With 2,800 followers, little is known about Mugol. His Instagram, however, reveals he enjoys food and travel.

Season 21 of ‘The Voice’

Season 21 of “The Voice” kicks off Monday, September 20, 2021. The first two episodes will feature blind auditions.

Earlier this week, Carson Daly sat down with the coaches on Today to discuss the upcoming season.

Discussing her experiences filming, Grande shared, “I’m very well aware of how I can get. I’m very quick to form certain relationships with people and care very quickly. So I was expecting it to be somewhat difficult but not as difficult as it actually has been. It’s pretty tough. But everyone’s amazing, and it’s been beautiful to meet so many amazing artists.”

Shelton then chimed in, “Our bond has been that we both make fun of Kelly.”

Legend then said about Grande, “I’m a huge fan of Ariana. My whole family are huge fans. I can sing along to pretty much any song of hers. I’m a super fan. So having her here on the show, knowing what kind of audience she brings to the show, knowing how much people love her out in the world, it’s going to be so great for ‘The Voice.’”

This season, as pointed out by Today, the show will air its 500th episode.

When Daly asked Shelton– both of whom have been with the series since the beginning– if they’ve improved over the years, Shelton joked, “Well, first of all, when you look at pictures of me and you, we haven’t gotten better.”

He concluded, “At the end of the day, I think people still keep coming back because it’s artists working with artists and we’re not judging people. We’re just trying to help them be the best they can be.”