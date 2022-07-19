Nolan Neal, a contestant on “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” was found dead on Monday, July 18, 2022 by his cousin in the Nashville apartment they share. He was 41 years old.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Tennessee native “appeared on season 11 of The Voice in 2016, where he competed on Team Adam Levine before his elimination in the Knockout round. He also competed in season 15 of AGT in 2020, making it to the Quarterfinals in the Judges’ Choice before his elimination.”

Neal was known for being candid about his struggles with addiction. No cause of death has been reported at this time. However, TMZ reports that in the bedroom where the body was found, “was a guitar pick that ‘appeared to contain a powder residue.’”

WATCH Neal’s Blind Audition

Play

Video Video related to watch: all of the late nolan neal’s performances from ‘the voice’ 2022-07-19T14:53:31-04:00

Neal performed Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” for his blind audition, which earned him a four-chair turn from coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys. After he finished singing, Levine stood up and said “Come on home. Just come on over to me.”

Neal then confessed that he had auditioned in the previous season and had not gotten a chair to turn. However, Neal said that Levine had told him to come back the next season and pick a different song, choose Adam as his coach and they would win the show.

After a long, drawn-out battle amongst the four coaches, all of whom seemed exceedingly eager to have Neal on their team, the Tennessee crooner decided to trust Levine’s original offer and went with him.

A YouTube commenter wrote, “He auditioned the previous season, didn’t make it past the blind auditions because no one pressed their button due to the fact it wasn’t the right song. He took that to heart, and look what happened here! You go, Nolan!” Another commented, “He’s absolutely incredible. Chills all over. Beautiful”

WATCH Neal’s Battle Round Performance

Play

Johnny Rez / Nolan Neil – Sledgehammer . The Voice 2016 . 2016-10-20T18:14:50Z

During the battle rounds, Neal covered Peter Gabriel’s quirky song “Sledgehammer,” where he went up against fellow contestant, Johnny Rez, and won. In the battle rounds, two performers sing a song together that was chosen by their coach, in a large boxing-ring like stage, and their coach chooses which one stays and which one goes.

WATCH Neal’s Knockout Performance

Play

The Voice 2016 Knockout – Nolan Neal- 'Love Is Your Name' #TheVoice 2018-12-30T11:49:06Z

In the knockout rounds, Neal sang Aerosmith front man, Steven Tyler’s song, “Love Is Your Name,” and lost out to Brendan Fletcher. The knockout rounds are similar to the battle rounds in that two artists from one team compete against each other for their coach’s vote. However, in this round, they choose their own songs, and they sing them separately.

Fans were surprised that Neal got eliminated, but not completely shocked. One fan wrote on YouTube, “Not perfect but great performance. Unfortunately, he was up against dark horse Brendan who did perfectly.” Another commenter critiqued Neal’s performance by stating, “Seems little higher than Steven Tyler and that’s a huge mistake.”

WATCH Neal Sing His Original Song on AGT

Play

Nolan Neal Performs Moving Original Song, "Lost" – America's Got Talent 2020 This spectacular performance brought the judges to their feet! Nolan Neal performs his original song, "Lost,” on the world's biggest stage. » Get The America's Got Talent App: bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/AGTSub » America's Got Talent Tuesdays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream on Peacock: pck.tv/3cCQGhH AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ON SOCIAL Like AGT: facebook.com/agt… 2020-06-17T00:40:02Z

Neal also competed on America’s Got Talent in 2020, where he opened up about his father’s suicide and his own personal struggle to remain clean and sober. He won the audience and judges over with his original song, “Lost,” which described some of the emotions he felt during his harrowing experiences.

The haunting chorus goes: “I’ve awaken now/But I don’t know how I’m alive/I deserve to be buried underneath blacker skies/Am I dreaming from my grave/Or have I fallen so far away/That today I found myself/Lost.”

Heavy will provide updates on Neal’s cause of death as soon as it is known.

READ NEXT: 4 ‘Voice’ Contestants Who Died Young & Tragically