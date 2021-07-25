WATCH: Nick Jonas’ Bike Accident That Landed Him in the Hospital

In May, Nick Jonas suffered an injury that landed him in the hospital. Now, the video that resulted in the singer’s cracked rib is going viral.

The Jonas brothers– Nick, Joe, and Kevin– were filming a special Olympics segment, during which they take on a range of Olympic sports and compete against one another– when the accident took place.

In the video, Jonas can be seen riding alongside his brothers before his wheel comes out from under him and he goes plummeting to the ground, landing on his left side.

When Access Hollywood spoke to Jonas just days after his accident, he said, “I am good. I am day by day feeling exponentially good. It could have been a lot worse…”

Here’s what you need to know:

Priyanka Chopra Shouts Out Her Husband on Instagram

On Instagram after Jonas’ accident, Priyanka Chopra shouted out her musician husband, writing, “Husband appreciation post😍. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!”

In May, the Jonas Brothers sat down with James Corden and Nick admitted that he had a “choice” when it came to choosing which brother should call his wife and inform her of the accident.

“It was a choice,” he admitted to Corden. “I gave it to Kevin.”





Jonas & Chopra’s Relationship History

In July 2018, People reported that Jonas and Chopra were engaged after just two months of dating.

According to In Style, the couple officially met in February 2017 at an Oscars party.

Nick recounted the meeting to Vogue in 2018, stating, “… I put my drink down, get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

According to Vogue, Chopra had a car waiting outside at the time to take her to the airport, but looked at her manager and said, “Five minutes.”

Chopra and Jonas attended the Met Gala together in 2017, and did not give direct answers when people asked if they were dating.

In fact, when Jimmy Kimmel asked Chopra if they were dating since they attended the Gala together, she skirted around the question, saying, “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. It was fun.”

According to In Style, the couple didn’t see one another for a year until the next Met Gala in 2018.

The outlet reported, “Later that month, Jonas and Chopra attended a live performance of Beauty and the Beast and a Dodgers game the following night. Nick called his mother the next morning, proclaiming that he was going to marry Chopra just after having their third date.”

In July 2018, the two became engaged.

Jonas told Vogue, “I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence.”

Jonas then said, “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”