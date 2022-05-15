WATCH: Selena Gomez Does Amazing Impression of Former Rival Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez and former “The Voice” coach Miley Cyrus have known each other a long time. So, when Selena imitated Miley’s distinctive voice in her opening monologue on May 14’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” it was not surprising that her impression was spot on.

Here’s How the Monologue Went:

Selena: “I also asked one of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus, and she said, ‘Just be yourself, and have fun. I was like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.’” The audience burst into laughter (WATCH below).

Although the two Disney stars are friends now, that wasn’t always the case. Goalcast reports that they had quite the feud going on in their younger days: “it had gotten to the point where Selena and Miley were characterized as mortal enemies battling it out for the ultimate Disney crown.”

What Started the Rivalry Between Miley & Selena?

When Selena and Miley were in their early teens, they were cast as enemies on Miley’s hit show “Hannah Montana.” But the rivalry didn’t end on screen. The pressure of being a young star, combined with both girls crushing on the same boy, led to major feelings of animosity between the rising popstars.

The boy in question? None other than “Voice” judge, Nick Jonas. Although Cyrus and Jonas were never judges on “The Voice” at the same time, they both brought fresh energy to the long-running singing competition. According to Goalcast, “Miley started dating fellow Disney darling Nick Jonas, a relationship she described as intense and borderline obsessive. ‘For two years he was basically my 24/7,’ Miley told Seventeen. They broke up in 2008, and within the following year, Nick became romantically linked to Selena.” The Nick and Selena romance was kept a secret but when the truth came out, Selena admitted she had even thought about marrying the youngest Jonas brother, Goalcast reports.

Although the rivalry between Miley and Selena never got explicit, there were several passive-aggressive jabs going on, such as the 2008 YouTube video in which Miley and her friend Mandy mocked Selena and Demi Lovato (WATCH below).

Another incident occurred when Miley was doing a concert in Milan, Italy and held a homemade cardboard cutout of Selena during her song FU, which she ultimately flung across the stage, says ABC. Lyrics to the song include “I don’t really have much to say … I was over it the second that I saw her name … I got two letters for you … One of them’s F and the other one’s U.”

Last but not least, both Selena and Miley were up for the same music award in 2014. When Selena won, Miley tweeted “wigged woting wis wack wust wayin” (some interpreted that to mean “rigged voting is wack, just saying”), according to The Hollywood Reporter

Was the recent “Saturday Night Live” imitation a continuation of this old rivalry? Probably not. As they have matured, the two superstars have mended fences and now admire one another. As Goalcast explains, “in an interview with W Selena said that both she and Miley are ‘settled’ in their own lives at present and don’t have any negative feelings towards one another.” Miley has expressed similar sentiments. So, more than likely, the spot-on SNL imitation of Miley done by Selena was all in good fun.