How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 26 Online for Free

The season 26 premiere of “The Voice” airs on NBC on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The NBC network is included in basic cable packages and via local affiliates, but streaming services will require a subscription. If you want to watch the premiere online for free, there are a number of options available via free trials.

You can watch “The Voice” live on NBC with Hulu + Live TV. New and eligible returning subscribers to Hulu can get a free trial by signing up on the Hulu website.

If you’re interested in a different streaming service, there are a couple other options available for you to watch for free:

DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial. Although NBC is not offered as a nationally available channel, it is available in most regions locally. Check the channel list here to confirm it’s available where you live.

Fubo offers a free trial that includes NBC along with more than 200 other channels.

As of the time this article’s publication, Sling does not have a free trial, but offers $20 for your first month of NFL on ESPN plus Fox and NBC. However, NBC is only available in select markets (some people outside those markets access NBC via an Over-the-Air antenna, Sling notes.)

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, streams “The Voice” on Tuesdays, the day after each new episode airs on NBC via Premium or Premium Plus (no ads.) The service currently doesn’t have a free trial, but it does have a limited-time year-long student discount of $1.99/month.

If you already have a cable or TV provider login, you can also watch “The Voice” live via NBC.com or the NBC app on smartphones, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku devices.

New Coaches Are Joining This Season

The new season of “The Voice” is going to offer some exciting changes. Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani will be returning to the Emmy-wining reality series, and Snoop Dog and Michael Buble will make their coaching debuts, USA Today reported. This is McEntire’s third season and Stefani’s eighth, Parade reported. Stefani won season 19 and McEntire won last season.

Snoop Dog was a “mega mentor” in season 20 of “The Voice,” but this is his first time coaching, Parade reported. Buble advised Blake Shelton in season 3, but this is also his first time coaching.

Carson Daly will be hosting “The Voice” for his 26th time. Parade reported that this means he is the only original cast member still on the show.

Whoever is crowned “The Voice” at the end of the season will win $100,000 and a Universal Music Group record deal.

Last season, Asher HaVon of Alabama won “The Voice” competition with coach Reba McEntire. HaVon was the first openly LGBTQ singer to win, GLAAD reported.

HaVon grew up in Selma and his mom inspired him to begin singing when he was young. His first major performance was in 2015 when President Barack Obama visited Selma on the 50th anniversary of the march to Montgomery, GLAAD reported. HaVon led the choir’s rendition of “Glory” by John Legend.