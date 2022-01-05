‘The Voice’ Season 21 Contestant Teases Collab With Coach

Wendy Moten was the oldest, and most experienced, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” season 21. The singer started the competition on Blake Shelton’s team, where she stayed for her run on the show, all the way through the season finale.

Unfortunately, Moten did not pull through with the win at the end of the show. Instead, she came in second place to Team Kelly Clarkson’s sibling trio Girl Named Tom.

Now, it seems that Moten may be teasing a collaboration with Shelton.

Moten Updated Fans & Says Something Is ‘In the Works’

In an Instagram post published on December 21, 2021, Moten updated fans and let them know that something may be in the works.

“Counting the days until I have fully recovered from my elbow surgery so I can get back to work finishing recording my new music and performing live!!” Moten wrote.

Moten broke her elbow after a live performance on “The Voice” when she fell on the stage and injured both arms. The arm required surgery to fix, and she has now been through that process.

She added, “I’ll most definitely keep you all posted, and I hope there’s something in the works with @blakeshelton too!!! Fingers crossed!!!”

Though the tease is just that, a tease of what may be to come in the future, it’s definitely a possibility that the two could collaborate and make something amazing. Coaches have worked with former contestants in the past, most recently when Kelly Clarkson teamed up for a duet with “The Voice” winner Jake Hoot in 2021.

Moten Thanked Everyone From ‘The Voice’

In a separate Instagram post, Moten took the time to thank everyone from “The Voice.”

“WHAT A WEEK!!! THANK YOU @blakeshelton for guiding me through this process & @girlnamedtom on winning @nbcthevoice this season!!!” she wrote. “THANK YOUU to ALL of the contestants and THE FANS! #WENDYNATION you were there with me the whole time!!! I cannot thank you enough! I’m gonna get this surgery done and get back to business. I love you and thank you.”

Some fans were upset with the way the season finale of “The Voice” went down.

“I am home tired of POC women not getting the reconciliation they deserve,” a Reddit post reads. “How is it season 754 & no one has won. I see these girls leaving it all on the stage & out-sing the coffee shop singers. Yet they don’t win. Like am I missing something?”

After the season finale, some fans wanted to clarify that the show is inherently based on popularity and not talent.

“This season it was very clear that Wendy had the best voice, probably the best contestant voice on the show ever. She amazed me…probably most of us,” one person wrote in response to the original post. “That being said, it felt like she had a serious problem emotionally connecting with the audience. Yes, being a female POC might have hurt her with the show’s demographics. I think it is crazy that she didn’t win.”

Some people on Twitter thought that the demographic could be the reason Moten did not win and that they may stop watching the show after season 21.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

